World Cup Draw Pots 2018: List of Teams, Seeds and Format for Draw

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Getty Images

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally here, as the 32 participating nations are set to find out who they'll face during the group stages of the tournament in Russia.

This year's draw will see a few changes, as the pots have been based on the FIFA coefficient rankings, rather than geographical location.

The seven best-ranked teams and the hosts have been placed in Pot 1, with the rest of the nations placed in the remaining pots in descending order. Here's a look at the full seedings:

Format

From the four pots, eight groups will be formed. Each group will consist of one team from each pot, with a few stipulations. The draw will move from Pot 1 to Pot 4, with each pot emptied before moving on to the next one.

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Each group will consist of no more than two UEFA nations and one nation from any of the other confederations. In other words, Argentina (Pot 1) can not end up with Colombia (Pot 2) in the same group, as both are CONMEBOL members.

Germany (Pot 1) could face England (Pot 2) in the group stages―one of the scenarios for a so-called Group of Death―but if that were to happen, that group could not include another European team from Pot 3 or Pot 4.

Teams

The one team most of the nations in Pots 2, 3 and 4 will be hoping to face is Russia. The hosts find themselves in Pot 1 despite being the lowest-ranked side in the entire tournament when the seedings were determined.

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Russia's low ranking has to do with the team's failings on the big international stages of late. The side finished in last place in their UEFA Euro 2016 group and also crashed out of the group stages at the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2012. Their last major success came in 2008, when they beat the Netherlands on their way to a semi-final berth.

Talent isn't an issue―in Aleksandr Golovin and Aleksey Miranchuk, the side boasts two of the most underrated prospects in Europe―and perhaps home-field advantage is just what the team needs to make another good run.

They may have to consider a change in goal, however, via former England international Gary Lineker:

Spain are widely regarded as the team to avoid from Pot 2, although the 2012 world champions are not the only dangerous side outside of the top seven. Switzerland, Colombia, England and Uruguay are all nations that usually vie for a spot in Pot 1, and they'll like their chances of advancing and even winning their group.

Denmark showed their quality in the 5-1 play-off demolition of Ireland in booking their ticket to the tournament in style, and Morocco haven't lost a match since their last AFCON qualifier in June―their solid organisation will make life difficult on anyone.