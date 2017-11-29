Sevilla Announce Manager Eduardo Berizzo Had Successful Cancer Surgery

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sevilla announced on Tuesday their manager Eduardo Berizzo has had successful surgery to combat prostate cancer.

The club took to social media to share the news:

Per AS, deputy coach Ernesto Marcucci is currently in charge of the squad, and he praised the Argentinian tactician at this difficult time, saying his "mental strength is an example for all of us around him."

Per Matias Grez of CNN, the Sevilla players were informed of his condition earlier in November, and the story went public shortly after the team's 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

According to the report, the news led to an immediate outpouring of support from all over the football world. La Liga rivals Barcelona―whose former manager Tito Vilanova died of cancer in 2014―led the way with a touching tribute:

Per BBC Sport, Berizzo has made it clear he does not like "being the focus of attention," and he has yet to make a decision on his role moving forward.

Sevilla will face Cartagena in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, having beaten the Spanish minnows 3-0 in the first leg. The Andalusians currently sit fifth in the standings and will take on Real Madrid on Saturday, December 9.