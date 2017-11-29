    Sevilla Announce Manager Eduardo Berizzo Had Successful Cancer Surgery

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 29, 2017

    SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 20: Head Coach of Sevilla FC Eduardo Berizzo attends the press conference prior to their Champions League match against Liverpool FC at the Sevilla FC training ground on November 20, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)
    Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

    Sevilla announced on Tuesday their manager Eduardo Berizzo has had successful surgery to combat prostate cancer.

    The club took to social media to share the news:

    Per AS, deputy coach Ernesto Marcucci is currently in charge of the squad, and he praised the Argentinian tactician at this difficult time, saying his "mental strength is an example for all of us around him."

    Per Matias Grez of CNN, the Sevilla players were informed of his condition earlier in November, and the story went public shortly after the team's 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

    According to the report, the news led to an immediate outpouring of support from all over the football world. La Liga rivals Barcelona―whose former manager Tito Vilanova died of cancer in 2014―led the way with a touching tribute:

    Per BBC Sport, Berizzo has made it clear he does not like "being the focus of attention," and he has yet to make a decision on his role moving forward.

    Sevilla will face Cartagena in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday, having beaten the Spanish minnows 3-0 in the first leg. The Andalusians currently sit fifth in the standings and will take on Real Madrid on Saturday, December 9.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Can Napoli Finally Topple Juventus?

      Adam Digby
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Di Maria Hopes to Join Barca in January

      sport.es
      via sport
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Messi & Barca Squad Tell Club to Sign Coutinho

      Anthony Hay for MailOnline
      via Mail Online
      World Football logo
      World Football

      'Snubbed' Griezmann Says He'll Never Join Arsenal

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report