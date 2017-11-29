Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Wants Goncalo Guedes, Kepa and Marquinhos Transfers

fotopress/Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly given club president Florentino Perez a three-man shortlist of players he believes the team should sign.

According to Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Mirror), the Los Blancos legend believes Valencia starlet Goncalo Guedes, Paris Saint-Germain defender Marquinhos and Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga would all be fine additions.

It's suggested in the Mirror report that Ronaldo has been left unhappy by Madrid's decision to let high-class players like Pepe, James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata move on in the summer. The team have been short of their best this term, too, as they trail Barcelona by eight points already in La Liga.

Ronaldo is said to have urged the club boss to spend so that Madrid can make up ground on their rivals. As noted below, their campaign has really struggled to ignite:

If the club were able to secure some of the names aforementioned midseason, then they'd surely provide a major boost to Zinedine Zidane's side.

However, the players would be extremely difficult to land during the campaign, and in the case of Guedes, practically impossible. The young forward is currently on loan at Valencia from PSG and is performing brilliantly for Marcelino's vibrant side.

Previously he was struggling for minutes at the Parc des Princes, although as noted by Scouted Football, he's been sensational this term:

The chances of PSG letting Marquinhos move anywhere during the season are also slim at this point.

Since David Luiz left Paris in 2016, Marquinhos has established himself in the heart of defence alongside Thiago Silva. Having waiting a long time to become a first-team regular, the 23-year-old has cemented his reputation as one of the game's rising defensive stars.

With a Ligue 1 title to win and a potential UEFA Champions League charge on the cards, it's difficult to see PSG accepting any money for their young centre-back.

Of all the players said to be on Ronaldo's list, Kepa is arguably the most attainable. After Keylor Navas' gaffe in the 2-2 draw against Fuenlabrada, Lucas Navarrete of Managing Madrid suggested the club could do with a new stopper:

At just 23, Kepa may be one for the future, but he's performed well for Athletic since making his senior debut at the club in 2015.

Crucially, it's noted the goalkeeper's contract is poised to run out at the end of the campaign, meaning potential suitors could secure a cut-price deal in the January market.

Journalist Seb Stafford-Bloor commented on Kepa's skills after his recent penalty save against Villlarreal:

The clubs in possession of those players mentioned will not be open to a midseason sale. It means even a team as illustrious as Madrid may struggle to get deals like this over the line.

Plus, Los Blancos already have a squad as good as any in world football. Bringing in new players is not the only antidote to their poor form; manager Zinedine Zidane can get more from the stars available to him, including Ronaldo, who has netted just two goals in the Spanish top flight this term.