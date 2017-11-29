Antoine Griezmann Talks Arsenal Interest in 2013, Dismisses Future Transfer

fotopress/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has revealed he would turn down any potential future move to Arsenal having been left frustrated by the club's pursuit of him in 2013.

The France international is one of the finest players in the game at the moment, having moved to Atletico in 2014 and enjoyed a tremendous spell of progression under Diego Simeone. But in his new autobiography entitled Behind the Smile (h/t TalkSport), he said a move to the Gunners was on the cards in 2013 for a spell:

"I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting ... when there was no news, [agent Eric Olhats] called [scout Gilles Grimandi], who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting.

"Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move. I don't like to be told something and for it not to happen. So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him 'forget it, after the blow they gave us'."

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

At the time, Griezmann was a capricious wide player plying his trade for Real Sociedad. And while it was evident he had talent, few would have anticipated he would go on and become the player he is today.

The Frenchman was slow out of the blocks in 2017-18, although he's returned to form again lately:

Under the astute guidance of Simeone, the former Sociedad man has blossomed. Played as a split striker, Griezmann's blistering pace, excellent technique and composure in front of goal has left many defences in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League on their knees.

So prosperous has his form been since making the switch to Atletico there has been talk of a potential mega-transfer for Griezmann in the months to come.

According to Albert Gracia of Sport, Barcelona are keen on signing the 26-year-old and are willing to pay the release clause of €100 million (£88 million) in his contract.

GERARD JULIEN/Getty Images

The extract from Griezmann's book will leave some Arsenal supporters frustrated. While the team did sign Mesut Ozil that summer, they didn't splash the cash to improve their options up front, as noted by Alex Shaw of ESPN FC:

Arsenal haven't been strongly linked with a move for Griezmann since missing out on him in 2013, although Premier League rivals Manchester United were keen to secure him in the summer before a transfer fell through, per Marcus Christenson and Sid Lowe of the Guardian.

It's been reported by Sky Sports' Guillem Balague that this is likely to be the Frenchman's final season in the Spanish capital, with the club preparing for a potential departure. It'd be no surprise to see some of Europe's biggest names battle for the forward's signature, but it appears the Gunners would be better served saving their energy.