Pep Guardiola Says David Silva Is Set to Sign New Manchester City Contract

    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed David Silva is close to signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium. 

    The midfielder's current deal is set to expire in 2019, but the club are hopeful of him extending that by another year, as reported by Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail. Speaking ahead of his side's clash with Southampton on Wednesday, Guardiola said he'd be delighted when the new terms are agreed.

    "When he can finally sign the contract we'll be so happy," said the coach, per Wheeler. "What he's done for the club will be written in history books. I hope he'll continue. In the future, he won't be able to play every three days, but the club need players who have played here for a long time to help players like Phil Foden."

    It's suggested in the report that Silva will pick up around £160,000 a week in his new contract. Should the Spain international remain at City for the duration of his deal it'd also see him surpass 10 years at the football club.

    During that time Silva has established himself as one of the Premier League's all-time great midfielders, aiding City in two title wins. And he still has a profound influence on the manner in which his team operates.

    As noted by former Sunderland goalkeeper David Preece during City's recent 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town, Silva is a difficult man to get the ball off:

    While he may not have been the most prolific attacking midfielder in the Premier League era in terms of goalscoring, there's much to Silva's game that makes him a joy to watch.

    Since joining the club from Valencia in 2010, he's operated in a number of different positions, whether that be on either flank, as a No. 10 or in the orthodox central-midfield berth he occupies under Guardiola. But his grace, technical quality and vision have always shone through.

    In the main, the attackers he's operated alongside down the years have been the beneficiaries of that natural talent. Wheeler wrote that Silva has the 12th-most assists in the Premier League era, while WhoScored.com noted how creative he's been this term:

    "He's a real legend,"added Guardiola. "He looks skinny and like he doesn't run too much, but he's never injured and every three days he's fit, he's there."

    Silva remains a crucial part of the City setup.
    Silva remains a crucial part of the City setup.LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

    Silva's consistency and longevity has set him apart at City, and there's an argument to say he's the finest player to ever pull on a sky-blue jersey. For a footballer that's never been wholly reliant on physical attributes, there appears to be more to come yet.

    City are perched at the top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead and a game in hand over rivals Manchester United. If Guardiola and his side are to get over the line this term in pursuit of more glory, you sense the ability and mentality of their imperious No. 21 will be crucial.

