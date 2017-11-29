Laurent Koscielny Denies Retirement Rumours, Commits Future to Arsenal

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has denied rumours he's set to retire from the sport due to ongoing injury problems with his Achilles, saying he wants to play several more years for the Gunners.

As reported by Goal's Chris Wheatley, the 32-year-old has already announced his intention to walk away from international football, but recent reports suggested he could be set for a premature retirement from all football due to chronic injury concerns.

Per James Olley of the London Evening Standard, Koscielny elaborated on those issues, making it clear he won't quit just yet:

"I don't think about if I will stop in one year or two years. I know I need to play like this for the end of my career, but I want to play more and more years for Arsenal.

"I manage myself and do everything with my physio, with everyone who can help me, to lower the pain on my Achilles.

"I can play three games in a week. I still have a little bit of pain, but if I manage myself with the boss, I am OK to play games. I know it is not a big injury but every day I need to be careful about the pain I can have.”

Per the report, the Frenchman revealed he suffered from chronic tendinitis in both of his feet last season, a condition that required extensive treatment. He hasn't played three matches in a week all season long, as manager Arsene Wenger has sidelined him in Europe.

When he has played, he's been excellent for the Gunners.

Per Wheatley, he put together an impressive outing at the weekend against Burnley:

He also recently celebrated his 300th appearance for the club:

Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Shkodran Mustafi have a perfect defensive record when playing together, as the three have now started alongside each other in five matches―all clean sheets.

The Gunners have won four of their last five matches in the Premier League and sit in fourth place, seven points behind second-placed Manchester United―but Arsenal still have a match in hand.

Arsenal face Huddersfield on Wednesday, and due to his condition, Koscielny is likely to be rested ahead of the all-important clash with United on Saturday.