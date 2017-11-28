Mike Gundy Turns Down Reported 6-Year, $42 Million Offer from Tennessee

David K Purdy/Getty Images

Mike Gundy reportedly declined a six-year, $42 million offer to become the Tennessee Volunteers' new head coach following a face-to-face meeting in Dallas on Tuesday, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.

Minutes after the news broke, Gundy reaffirmed his allegiance to the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a post on Twitter:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

