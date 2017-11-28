    Mike Gundy Turns Down Reported 6-Year, $42 Million Offer from Tennessee

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys coaches during warm ups before game action against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Ames, Iowa. The Oklahoma State Cowboys won 49-42 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
    David K Purdy/Getty Images

    Mike Gundy reportedly declined a six-year, $42 million offer to become the Tennessee Volunteers' new head coach following a face-to-face meeting in Dallas on Tuesday, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.

    Minutes after the news broke, Gundy reaffirmed his allegiance to the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a post on Twitter:

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

