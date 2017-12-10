Kelvin Benjamin Being Evaluated for Knee Injury Suffered vs. Colts

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is being evaluated for a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's 13-7 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts, according to WGR 550.

Benjamin left the game in the second half after snagging three receptions for 38 yards and one touchdown in the game.

Since the Bills acquired him in a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 1, Benjamin has struggled with injuries. The 2014 first-round pick has seven grabs for 100 yards and one touchdown in three games.



Benjamin sat out Buffalo's Week 12 win against the Kansas City Chiefs and Week 13 loss to the New England Patriots with a knee injury that the team later announced to be a torn meniscus.

The Bills added Benjamin in hopes he would be able to boost a group that features no wide receivers with more than 30 receptions or 300 receiving yards. Running back LeSean McCoy and tight end Charles Clay rank first and second on the team in both categories.

Benjamin has been hit or miss when it comes to durability throughout his NFL career. The 26-year-old played in all 16 games during the 2014 and 2016 seasons, but he missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL and has had lingering knee issues this season.

Expect the Bills to stick with Zay Jones, Deonte Thompson and Andre Holmes as their top three wideouts if Benjamin is forced to miss additional time.