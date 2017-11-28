Giancarlo Stanton Reportedly Told to Accept Trade or Marlins Will Move Stars

Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins/Getty Images

The Miami Marlins have reportedly warned Giancarlo Stanton that it's in his best interest to waive his no-trade clause.

According to the Miami Herald's Clark Spencer, "the Marlins informed Stanton in October that if he refused to waive his no-trade rights and accept a trade, he would remain a Marlin and team officials would look to trade off other top players to reduce payroll."

Stanton, 28, is scheduled to earn $25 million next season and $26 million in 2019 and 2020. He has an opt-out option after the 2020 season.

All told, Stanton has 11 years and $295 million remaining on his contract—with the final eight years functioning as options that fluctuate between $25 million and $32 million.

Spencer added that if Stanton resists a move, the Marlins would be inclined to deal outfielders Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna to clear money off their balance sheet. Yelich will make $7 million next season, while Ozuna is projected to rake in $10.9 million through arbitration, per Spencer.

On Monday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Stanton submitted a list of preferred trade destinations to the Marlins, with the Los Angeles Dodgers among that select group.

Morosi previously reported that the St. Louis Cardinals made a formal offer to the Marlins for Stanton. Terms of the proposed deal were not disclosed.

That move came on the heels of a formal bid by the San Francisco Giants, which was first reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The Boston Red Sox have also been discussed as a potential landing spot for Stanton, but their viability as a landing spot for the reigning National League MVP has waned significantly of late.

Citing a source, NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich reported Tuesday the Red Sox are "an extreme long shot" to acquire Stanton.

According to ESPN.com's Jerry Crasnick, "a couple of MLB teams have gotten the sense there could be a resolution to the Giancarlo Stanton situation by the winter meetings Dec. 10" in the form of a trade or a decision from rivals to turn elsewhere.

