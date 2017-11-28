Arsenal Transfer News: Nabil Fekir Reportedly Set to Replace Alexis Sanchez

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Nabil Fekir is reportedly inching closer to joining Arsenal and becoming the direct replacement for contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

The Lyon attacking midfielder is seen as the natural replacement for star forward Sanchez, per TransferMarketWeb (h/t Jack Staplehurst of the Daily Star). Fekir is tipped to join the Gunners despite drawing the interest of scouts from Serie A giants Juventus and La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid recently.

In terms of when he could move to north London, Staplehurst noted "it remains to be seen if Fekir would join in January or stay at Lyon until the summer."

A summer switch would seem more likely after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay at the club for the remainder of this season. Both players are out of contract in 2018, but Wenger has revealed neither is likely to be sold for a fee this winter, per Liam Prenderville of the Daily Mirror.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Ozil and Sanchez may be staying put for now, but neither player has signed a new deal with the Gunners yet. It means Wenger has to be thinking about potential replacements, with Fekir a natural target.

Arsenal's interest in the player is concrete, according to David Woods of the Daily Star, who reported earlier this month how the club is close to wrapping up "a deal worth more than £60 million" for the Ligue 1 ace.

It's a hefty fee, but Fekir does embody the qualities Wenger prizes in the final third. Still just 24, Fekir is a rising young star who plays a game based on ingenuity, technique and flair.

Those qualities have helped Fekir score 14 goals and provide four assists in all competitions this season. He's shown a scoring touch and an eye for a pass from both wide and central areas.

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Such skill and versatility would make Fekir an ideal fit for a role behind former Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette in Arsenal's 3-4-2-1 formation. It's where Ozil and Sanchez operate, meaning Wenger will need to add creativity to the area if his two star players move on.

Wenger won't find it easy to sign his man, though. Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently told SFR Sport (h/t Metro) Fekir won't be leaving anytime soon: "Will Fekir be at the club after the winter transfer window? Of course. And nothing says that he will leave at the end of the season either. He is under contract (until 2020) and likes playing for Lyon very much."

Despite Aulas' determined stance, Fekir has still attracted interest from other big clubs throughout Europe. The France international is also a target for La Liga giants Real Madrid, per another report from SFR Sport (h/t the Daily Mirror).

Of course, Wenger's well-known history of working with and developing French prospects could still give Arsenal the inside track. The Frenchman has recruited the likes of Patrick Vieira, Nicolas Anelka, Robert Pires, Thierry Henry and Laurent Koscielny during his time in charge.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Wenger also knows how to do business with Aulas after engineering the club-record transfer for Lacazette this summer.

It would be quite a coup for Arsenal if Wenger could help bring Fekir to the Emirates Stadium as well.