Herm Edwards Reportedly Expected to Be Named Arizona State Head Coach

Herm Edwards is reportedly returning to coaching.

According to 247Sports' Chris Karpman, the former NFL head coach and longtime ESPN analyst is reportedly expected to be named Arizona State's next head coach.

"Nothing will get done without [school president] Dr. [Michael] Crow signing off on it, but if he does, this is going to happen," a source told Karpman. "[ASU vice president for university athletics Ray] [Anderson] has known he's wanted to do this for a while and it's just been about getting everything else lined up."

Edwards, 63, spent eight seasons as an NFL head coach with the New York Jets (2001-05) and Kansas City Chiefs (2006-08), posting a record of 54-74 and reaching the postseason four times. He also spent time as a scout and defensive backs coach with the Chiefs (1990-95) and as a defensive backs coach and assistant head coach with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1996-2000).

Edwards' only experience coaching at the college level came as a defensive backs coach for San Jose State from 1987-89.

He also played defensive back in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles (1979-85), Atlanta Falcons (1986) and Los Angeles Rams (1986), registering 33 interceptions.

Given his lengthy media career at ESPN working as an NFL analyst, it's somewhat surprising to see Edwards return to the coaching game at this point in his career. Nonetheless, the football lifer will bring plenty of experience to his new post and is certainly a high-profile hire for the Sun Devils.



While Edwards has limited experience coaching and recruiting at the college level, Anderson made it clear he wanted to bring aboard someone with head coaching experience when previously discussing the program's vacant position, per Craig Morgan of ArizonaSports.com.

"Got to be a dynamic recruiter and you’ve got to be able to go into anybody’s house in southern California, northern California, Louisiana, Texas and sell the vision," he said. "Not just of Sun Devil football but of Sun Devil Athletics and ASU, the institution."

Certainly, Edwards' cachet after being an NFL head coach and public figure should help in that regard. He'll have the task of replacing Todd Graham, who led the team to a 46-31 record and five bowl appearances during his time at the school but stagnated after winning 10 games in his second and third seasons with the team.