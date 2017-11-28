Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Reportedly Keen on Ahmed Hegazi

fotopress/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly keen on Egypt international centre-back Ahmed Hegazi. The Reds have been watching the defender during his loan spell with fellow Premier league side West Bromwich Albion.

A report from ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke detailed how Liverpool and English top-flight rivals Leicester City are both showing interest in Hegazi. The 26-year-old, who joined the Baggies on loan from Egyptian side Al Ahly during the summer transfer window, has been scouted by both clubs, per O'Rourke:

"Liverpool are planning to bolster their defensive options and sources close to Al Ahly said they have been watching Hegazi and asked about the Egypt international.

"Sources said Leicester were also monitoring Hegazi, with head of recruitment Eduardo Macia having worked with him at Fiorentina, where he was technical director."

Leicester seem as though they have the inside track, but Liverpool are better placed to offer a spot in either the UEFA Champions League or UEFA Europa League next season. The Reds are sixth in the league, just two points adrift of Arsenal and a place in the top four.

Finishing fourth would guarantee Liverpool a place in the Champions League, something they achieved last season. If the Anfield club is going to repeat the trick, significant improvement is needed defensively.

Liverpool have conceded 18 league goals already, the most of any team in the division's top six. Manager Jurgen Klopp's side has regularly been criticised for lapses at the back.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand recently lamented Liverpool's issues during a BT Sport broadcast after the the club had drawn 3-3 with Sevilla in the Champions League, per Jacob Murtagh of the Daily Mirror.

Adding more quality at centre-back would be a good way to fix these woes. Ragnar Klavan, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip have all struggled this season, but not everybody agrees they are as bad as advertised.

Earlier this month, Chris Bascombe of the Daily Telegraph noted: "The reputation of Liverpool’s centre-halfs has sunk so low, if anyone dares point out Seville, Hoffenheim and Burnley are the only visitors on Merseyside to celebrate a goal since last April they will be met with howls of derision."

Even so, there is no doubt Liverpool would be more secure with a more physically dominant player at the heart of the back four. Hegazi fits the bill thanks to his strength and aggression in the air at both ends of the pitch.

Like most of the West Brom team, Hegazi has struggled somewhat lately as the club has slipped down the table. Yet he performed well during the recent 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on interim manager Gary Megson's watch on Saturday.

Beating West Brom to his signature may not be easy, though, with O'Rourke pointing out how the Baggies have the option to make Hegazi's loan deal permanent for just €5 million.

It would be in Liverpool's interest to up the ante and convince Hegazi to favour a move to Merseyside. Klopp's team is terrific going forward but is unlikely to win major trophies without more resolve in defensive areas.