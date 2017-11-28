Manchester United Transfer News: Clement Lenglet Eyed in Latest Rumours

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly attracting interest from Manchester United and Manchester City, along with several other top clubs.

According to The Sun's Geoff Sweet, the two Manchester clubs have thrown their hats into the ring for the Frenchman, who has a £28 million release clause and is also being eyed by Barcelona, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old only joined Sevilla in January in a €5 million move from Nancy, and he put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Spanish outfit.

Although much of his time at Nancy was spent in Ligue 2, it did not take him long to make an impression on Kieran Canning of the Agence France-Presse:

Lenglet ostensibly operates at centre-back, but according to Sweet, he is a versatile and pacey defender who can also cover at left-back, which will further endear him to United and City.

The Red Devils' first-choice left-back is 32-year-old winger Ashley Young, and while he has performed well there of late, he's not a long-term solution, and Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian have failed to nail down the position.

As for the Sky Blues, they have had to resort to playing Fabian Delph at left-back this season in Benjamin Mendy's absence, such is their lack of cover, and like Young, he's not a long-term solution despite his good form.

Lenglet has had a strong season for Sevilla thus far, having established himself as a key player for the side, and he has scored three goals.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

According to Squawka, he has won 26 tackles in 16 matches in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League this season, along with 42 aerial duels. He has also made 16 interceptions, 17 blocks and 60 clearances, and maintained a combined passing accuracy of 86 per cent.

Lenglet is a promising player, and it's little surprise he's attracted the attention of the clubs he has after the year he's had.

His release clause is more than attainable for those interested and his capture could be a real coup for whichever side should land him if he opts to depart Sevilla in the near future.