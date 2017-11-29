Everton to Name Sam Allardyce as Manager, Reportedly Agree to £9m Contract

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Everton are on the verge of appointing Sam Allardyce as their new manager on a one-and-a-half year contract.

According to the Daily Express' Bruce Archer, he has agreed a deal worth £6 million per year, so he stands to make £9 million over the course of the contract.



News that the 63-year-old will make the the move to Goodison Park came via the club's official Twitter account on Wednesday:

Allardyce will take over from temporary boss David Unsworth, who had in turn stepped in to replace Ronald Koeman after he was sacked in October.

The new manager finds the Toffees in a perilous predicament in the bottom half of the Premier League, as they sit in 17th place and just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Allardyce has previously been revered for his work with struggling sides, and Henry Winter of The Times believes he's the right man for the Merseyside club, for now at least:

Indeed, the coach has previously done excellent jobs in the Premier League. In his last two domestic roles, he came in at Sunderland and Crystal Palace midseason with both sides in serious danger of being relegated; in the end, both sides preserved their top-flight status prior to the end of the campaign.

Allardyce also did strong jobs at Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers earlier in his career.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Things haven't all gone well for the veteran, though. At Newcastle United, he was sacked seven months into the job in 2008, while his stint as England manager lasted for just one game, as he left by mutual consent after being the target of a sting by the Daily Telegraph.

But as noted by journalist Ell Bretland, Everton, who lost to Southampton 4-1 on Sunday, need someone to organise this side:

The appointment of Allardyce does represent a significant shift in ambition for a team that spent heavily in the summer on players like Gylfi Sigurdsson, Michael Keane, Jordan Pickford and Davy Klaassen.

The Everton supporters would've hoped to see the team build on the seventh-place finish they achieved last season, although a place in European football looks beyond this side at this point. For now, with so much spent and a new stadium potentially on the horizon, the sum of their aims must be to stay in the top flight.

Allardyce may not play the most stylish football, nor will he be a popular appointment at Goodison Park. But there's a sense among Evertonians that stability is needed, and the manager they've appointed has proved time after time he can bring exactly that.