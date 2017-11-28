Georgia Tech's Step Durham Knocks Out Teammate Lance Austin in Fight on Video

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

In video TMZ Sports released Tuesday, Georgia Tech defensive back Step Durham knocked out teammate and fellow defensive back Lance Austin at the Yellow Jackets' training facility.

According to TMZ Sports, it occurred earlier this year prior to spring practice, and Georgia Tech released the following statement: "Georgia Tech's football coaching staff became aware of the incident between teammates and friends shortly after it occurred. Discipline was handled internally."

Sources told TMZ Sports that neither Durham nor Austin missed any playing time during the 2017 season as a result of this.

Both Durham and Austin are senior starters for the 5-6 Yellow Jackets.

Durham finished with 30 tackles, five passes defended and one interception, while Austin registered 39 tackles, five passes defended and no picks.