Tottenham Hotspur Reportedly Eye Ryan Sessegnon as Danny Rose Replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon as a potential replacement for Danny Rose next summer.

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, Rose's future at Spurs is in serious doubt after he was critical of the club in an interview with The Sun this summer. Additionally, while he was out injured for much of 2017, Ben Davies stepped in to do a fine job.

However, the departure of Rose would leave a void in the squad at left-back, and Tottenham are said to have identified 17-year-old Sessegnon as the man to potentially fill it.

"Fulham wonderkid Sessegnon is seen as the perfect addition to Tottenham's squad, particularly if Rose leaves," noted Law. "Tottenham made enquiries about Sessegnon towards the end of the summer transfer window but received no encouragement from Fulham."

It's noted in the piece that Sessegnon has also attracted serious interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Fulham are said to value the teenager at around £30 million.

Prior to picking up his injury in January, Rose was a crucial part of the Tottenham side under Mauricio Pochettino. But his position in the squad appears to have altered dramatically; for Saturday's 1-1 draw in the clash against West Bromwich Albion he wasn't even on the bench.

As relayed by ESPN FC's Dan Kilpatrick, Pochettino was coy when asked about whether Rose was angry with the situation:

According to Law, United are interested in doing a deal for the England international either at the end of the season or potentially in January, with manager Jose Mourinho short of quality options at left-back.

If the Red Devils did go for Rose it'd be no shock to see Spurs intensify their interest in Sessegnon, who is making an impression in the Championship.

Recently, the Fulham youngster netted a sensational hat-trick for his side in a 5-4 win over Sheffield United. Per OptaJoe, in grabbing a treble he emulated another star who made the move from a lower-division outfit to join Spurs:

The progress of someone like Dele Alli would give Sessegnon peace of mind about moving to Spurs, as Pochettino has helped the development of a lot of English players.

Stylistically he'd fit in well at Tottenham too. Sessegnon may not be the biggest player, but he's energetic, technically outstanding and versatile in terms of where he can be stationed on the field. If Spurs were to get him in, it'd be a major coup.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes the Red Devils should be doing all they can to secure Sessegnon:

If United were to land Rose it'd be a surefire solution to their issues on the left flank. The England international is proven at the highest level, is defensively excellent and going forward he's capable of making an impact.

Spurs may be tempted to cash in. Not only has Davies proved himself as an excellent replacement, but in Sessegnon they could potentially snap up an incredible young talent to play on the left side too.