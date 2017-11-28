Schalke 04 to Reportedly Offer Leon Goretzka Huge Contract in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Schalke 04 will reportedly make a massive final push to keep Leon Goretzka at the club for the long term, as they're set to offer the midfielder a club-record contract.

The Germany international has less than a year to run on his current deal, meaning he can potentially discuss terms with clubs in January with a view to a free transfer at the end of the campaign. However, according to Bild (h/t the Daily Mirror), Schalke are ready to make Goretzka their highest-paid player to keep him around.

As noted by the Daily Mirror, a trio of Premier League sides have been linked to the player in Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia), some giants of the European game are also keeping a close eye on the player in Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

For Schalke it'd be hugely disappointing to see one of their star men leave the club for nothing at the end of the campaign. The Bundesliga Twitter account posted this reminder of what Goretzka can do following his 100th league appearance for the club:

Goretzka has been rated as a prospect ever since he made his debut for the Schalke first team in 2013. But over the last couple of seasons he has really pushed his game on to another level.

The 22-year-old has been a leader in the Schalke midfield. Goretzka has been used at the hub of the team recently having previously spent spells on the flanks. From the central position he takes the ball in tight spaces, drives forward and makes smart decisions in the final third.

NORBERT SCHMIDT/Getty Images

On Saturday in the Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund, manager Domenico Tedesco brought Goretzka onto the field with the side four goals down. As noted by Cristian Nyari, he made a massive difference as the team put together a stunning recovery to draw 4-4:

Schalke will hope results like the one at the weekend will help convince Goretzka to stick around, as the team are enjoying a fine season.

The Gelsenkirchen club have quietly gone about their business this term and currently sit in third in the Bundesliga table, five points behind leaders Bayern Munich. If they want to keep their star men around—they've lost the likes of Leroy Sane and Joel Matip in recent years—then UEFA Champions League football would be a massive help.

But with so many sides said to be keen on signing the midfielder, the temptation will be there for Goretzka to stall on any potential new offer from Schalke and have his pick of clubs.

Whoever does land him will be getting a fine footballer for a bargain, whether that be for a cut-price deal in January or for nothing at the end of the season. If Schalke were to able to tie him down again at this point it'd be a massive boost in what is turning into an exciting 2017-18.