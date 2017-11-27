Chelsea Transfer News: Lucas Moura Meeting, Chinese Interest Amid Latest Rumours

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Chelsea target Lucas Moura and his representatives are reportedly set to meet with current club Paris Saint-Germain to discuss his future "in a couple of weeks."

According to French outlet FootMercato (via Tom Coast of Sport Witness), the Blues have been heavily linked with the Brazilian winger as a potential replacement for Willian, while an unnamed club from China are also expected to make a bid for him in January.

Coast's report added Moura has already been told by PSG manager Unai Emery to look elsewhere for a club.

The summer arrivals of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes have severely limited Moura's game time in 2017-18.

He started 29 Ligue 1 matches last term but has appeared for only 72 minutes in a combined five showings from the bench in the French top flight this term, per WhoScored.com.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Given the depth of attacking talent in the PSG squad—Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria are competing for starting roles as well—it seems highly unlikely Moura, 25, will be assured of more game time when he meets with PSG over his future.

But there are plenty of clubs in Europe where he could be a major asset given his versatility, power, speed and creativity.

Moura joined PSG as a 19-year-old in 2012 for €45 million, an indication of just how highly he was rated by the Ligue 1 giants.

He remains a hugely talented player with his peak years ahead of him, but he is very unlikely to be able to force his way back into consistent first-team action at PSG.

At Chelsea, though, he could be very useful for manager Antonio Conte, as the Blues are lacking the adequate depth to compete on multiple fronts.

And Moura would be a fine replacement should Willian depart Stamford Bridge, a possibility that has been widely reported recently as the Brazilian has struggled for minutes, per Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express.