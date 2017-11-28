    Arsenal vs. Huddersfield: Team News, Preview, Live Stream

    Gianni VerschuerenFeatured ColumnistNovember 28, 2017

    Arsenal's German defender Shkodran Mustafi celebrates Arsenal's penalty goal during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on November 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Arsenal will try to win their third Premier League match in a row on Wednesday, when they host struggling Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium.

    The Terriers have lost their last two outings in the league but have proven a difficult team to face for the top sides. Manchester City had to dig deep to grab the three points on the previous matchday.

    Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture.

              

    Date: Wednesday, November 29

    Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

    Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

    Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold (U.S. viewers)

          

    Team News

    As reported by Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard, manager Arsene Wenger has already confirmed Mesut Ozil will not play due to illness―he previously sat out the win over Burnley as well.

    HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Raheem Sterling of Manchester City is challenged by Tommy Smith of Huddersfield Town during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Hudder
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Rajiv van La Parra was sent off after the loss against Manchester City and will be suspended for the Terriers. Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News explained the sequence that led to his booking:

    The Gunners are expected to rest a handful of regular starters ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United. Here are the possible teams:

    Arsenal XI: Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Alex Iwobi, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck

    Huddersfield XI: Jonas Lossl, Florent Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Christopher Schindler, Chris Lowe, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Tom Ince, Steve Mounie

         

    Preview

    Huddersfield's first season in the Premier League following last year's promotion has been a successful one so far, as the team sits well above the relegation zone after 13 matches.

    Point differences between the bottom teams and the midfield sides aren't massive, however, and a minor slide―like the one currently experienced―could quickly change their outlook.

    Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez celebrates scoring a penalty during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on November 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS / RESTRICTED TO
    PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

    Arsenal have won four of their last five outings in the league, only losing to leaders City in that span, and things are looking up for the Gunners. While the title race already appears over, the battle for a top-four finish and ticket to next year's UEFA Champions League looks like it will be a close one.

    Arsenal stopper Cech still has higher aspirations, however:

    The Gunners have struggled defensively compared to their main rivals―their 16 goals conceded is more than any other club in the top five―but given Huddersfield's issues in attack, Wenger should feel confident in instructing his side to go all out in search of goals.

    With just nine goals scored so far, the Terriers' attack lags behind every other in the league except for Swansea City and Crystal Palace―the two bottom-ranked teams. Expect the side not to press forward too much and instead play for a draw.

    Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Huddersfield

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pochettino Says Spurs Desperately Miss Lamela

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Chelsea to Re-Open Contract Talks with Courtois Amid Madrid Interest

      Rory Marsden
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Waka Flocka: Football Is the Future ⚽️

      Atlanta United FC
      via Atlanta United FC
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Buffon Named Best Player in Serie A — Full Awards ➡️

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia