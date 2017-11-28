Arsenal vs. Huddersfield: Team News, Preview, Live Stream

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal will try to win their third Premier League match in a row on Wednesday, when they host struggling Huddersfield Town at the Emirates Stadium.

The Terriers have lost their last two outings in the league but have proven a difficult team to face for the top sides. Manchester City had to dig deep to grab the three points on the previous matchday.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming fixture.

Date: Wednesday, November 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold (U.S. viewers)

Team News

As reported by Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard, manager Arsene Wenger has already confirmed Mesut Ozil will not play due to illness―he previously sat out the win over Burnley as well.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Rajiv van La Parra was sent off after the loss against Manchester City and will be suspended for the Terriers. Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News explained the sequence that led to his booking:

The Gunners are expected to rest a handful of regular starters ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester United. Here are the possible teams:

Arsenal XI: Petr Cech, Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi, Nacho Monreal, Hector Bellerin, Granit Xhaka, Aaron Ramsey, Sead Kolasinac, Alex Iwobi, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Welbeck

Huddersfield XI: Jonas Lossl, Florent Hadergjonaj, Zanka, Christopher Schindler, Chris Lowe, Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy, Elias Kachunga, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Tom Ince, Steve Mounie

Preview

Huddersfield's first season in the Premier League following last year's promotion has been a successful one so far, as the team sits well above the relegation zone after 13 matches.

Point differences between the bottom teams and the midfield sides aren't massive, however, and a minor slide―like the one currently experienced―could quickly change their outlook.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Arsenal have won four of their last five outings in the league, only losing to leaders City in that span, and things are looking up for the Gunners. While the title race already appears over, the battle for a top-four finish and ticket to next year's UEFA Champions League looks like it will be a close one.

Arsenal stopper Cech still has higher aspirations, however:

The Gunners have struggled defensively compared to their main rivals―their 16 goals conceded is more than any other club in the top five―but given Huddersfield's issues in attack, Wenger should feel confident in instructing his side to go all out in search of goals.

With just nine goals scored so far, the Terriers' attack lags behind every other in the league except for Swansea City and Crystal Palace―the two bottom-ranked teams. Expect the side not to press forward too much and instead play for a draw.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Huddersfield