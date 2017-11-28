Stoke City vs. Liverpool: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Liverpool's three-match winning streak in the Premier League was ended on Saturday when Willian netted late on to snatch a 1-1 draw for Chelsea at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds need to get back to winning ways to keep pace in the race for the top four—they are sixth—but Wednesday's visit to Stoke City is no gimme.

Liverpool are firm favourites, with the Potters having not won any of their last three top-flight clashes, but Mark Hughes' men have earned points against Arsenal and Manchester United at home in 2017-18.

Read on for a preview of the clash, as well as team news, scheduling details and viewing information.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S. only)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Preview

Liverpool's recent record over Stoke is impressive. They were thrashed 6-1 by the Potters at the previously named Britannia Stadium on the final day of the 2014-15 campaign but have since won five of the six meetings between the two sides.

In their three recent visits to Stoke, they have earned narrow victories, winning by just one goal on each occasion. Klopp will be aware then that his side face a tough test of their resolve at the bet365 Stadium.

As he has been all season, Mohamed Salah could be crucial.

The Egypt international is in flying form having netted nine times in his last eight appearances for the Reds.

And he should be supported once again by a fresh Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane after the attacking duo were rested against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana could be in line for a bigger role, having made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute against the Blues.

Stoke will be reeling after losing to bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace on Saturday, but there is always a chance they could cause a shock given Liverpool's poor defence.

Salah, Mane, Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are devastating in attack when in full flow, but Liverpool continue to struggle at the back—they have conceded 18 goals in 13 matches this term.



A number of teams, including Burnley and Newcastle United, have taken advantage of Liverpool's fragility in defence this season.

Stoke could take something from the match if they are stout at the back and clinical if and when they earn a chance in front of goal.

If the Potters attempt to play Liverpool at their own game, they will likely be blown away.

But if they can contain the Reds' attacking threats and look to force the visiting defence into mistakes, it could be a tight encounter as there is plenty at stake for both sides.