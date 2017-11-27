Gareth Bale's Agent Says Star Loves Real Madrid, Rips Fans for Lack of Support

TF-Images/Getty Images

Gareth Bale's agent has said his client loves Real Madrid and wants to spend the rest of his career in the Spanish capital, but also took a shot at fans who don't support the forward while doing so for less deserving team-mates.

Jonathan Barnett, who represents the former Tottenham Hotspur man, made the statement in an interview with Fichajes.com (h/t Goal's Dom Farrell):

"He wants to play the rest of his life at Real Madrid. He loves Madrid, the city, life and he loves the club. Of course it hurts him when the people don't support him and they do with other players who aren't so good. It's crazy, this happens only in Spain and I don't understand it, fans should understand this and know how good he is."

He also took a shot at the Spanish press, which has held something of a vendetta against the Wales international the last two seasons:

"I think that those who write these stories should go back to school and learn what journalism should be like, it's not inventing stories, I do not want to get angry because I read invented stories.

"Some journalists in Spain write trash, they aren't based on football reasons and this is a mistake, they don't take the time to analyse what he has done. The fans should adore him."

Per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, there has been plenty of speculation regarding Bale's future and persistent rumours of a return to the Premier League.

Bale moved to Spain in 2013 and enjoyed a fine first season with Los Blancos, but injury problems have held him back ever since. He hasn't featured much in the 2017-18 season yet and is set to return to action on Tuesday in the Copa del Rey match against Fuenlabrada after yet another lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sky Bet noted just how little he has played in the last two seasons:

A good run of form without any more interruptions would go a long way toward restoring the fans' faith, and help a struggling Real team get back on track in the La Liga title race.