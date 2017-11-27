Tennessee AD John Currie Issues Statement on Backing Out of Greg Schiano Hire

Mel Evans/Associated Press

Tennessee athletics director John Currie issued a statement Monday on the university's decision to back out of a memorandum of understanding with Greg Schiano, who was set to become the Volunteers' next head football coach.

"We carefully interviewed and vetted him, as we do candidates for all positions," the statement read in part. "He received the highest recommendations for character, family values and commitment to academic achievement and student-athlete welfare from his current and former athletics directors, players, coaching colleagues and experienced media figures."

Schiano, 51, is the Ohio State defensive coordinator. According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, Schiano had an agreement in principle Sunday to replace Butch Jones as Tennessee coach before a wave of outcry on social media and the Knoxville campus caused the university to reconsider.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.