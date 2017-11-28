Chelsea vs. Swansea City: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea's hopes of defending their Premier League title were dealt a blow with a 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday, which saw them drop 11 points behind leaders Manchester City.

However, they kick off a hectic period on Wednesday with a home clash against out-of-form Swansea City and are heavy favourites to get back to winning ways.

The Welsh outfit have not claimed a victory in any competition since October 14 and have lost five of their last six matches.

Read on for a full preview of a potentially one-sided contest at Stamford Bridge, as well as team news, scheduling information and viewing details.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

Preview

Athena Pictures/Getty Images

It could have been worse for the Blues against Liverpool as they were heading for a 1-0 loss before Willian's cross-cum-shot found the back of the net to secure a draw in the 85th minute.

Swansea, meanwhile, arrested a slump of four league defeats on the bounce by drawing 0-0 with Bournemouth on Saturday, but manager Paul Clement remains under pressure with his side sitting 19th in the table.

There are eight rounds of Premier League fixtures between now and the end of the year and the Christmas period will play a huge role in defining each side's fortunes for the season.

Swansea will be looking to pick up points to scramble out of relegation trouble, while Chelsea need to get back to winning ways and hope City slip up at some point.

It would be no surprise, though, were Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to use Wednesday's clash against the struggling Swans to rest some key players given even the Blues' second string could likely beat a side whose last league away win came in August.

Willian may be in line for just a seventh league start of the season after he followed a fine performance against Qarabag in the UEFA Champions League—he scored twice in a 4-0 win—with his goalscoring cameo from the bench against Liverpool.

Per Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard, Victor Moses could also be back in the first team after recovering from his hamstring injury, but Michy Batshuayi, Charly Musonda and Kenedy remain unavailable.

For Swansea, loanee Tammy Abraham will be ineligible to play against his parent club—a huge blow given he has scored four of the side's seven league goals this term—while centre-back Federico Fernandez could be absent again for personal reasons, per injury analyst Ben Dinnery:

Chelsea cannot afford to be complacent against Swansea as dropping points to Clement's side would be another huge blow to their title ambitions.

The reality is, though, that Wednesday's hosts have a squad far superior in quality and form to Swansea, and they should get back on the winning track barring an uncharacteristically poor performance.