Sam Allardyce, Everton Reportedly Resume Talks over Managerial Position

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Everton and former Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce have reportedly reopened talks to bring the tactician to Goodison Park.

Sky Sports News reported the news on Monday.

The two were linked earlier in November before Allardyce ruled himself out of the running due to the club's indecision, per Sky Sports' Richard Cooke.

Everton have been managed by former youth coach David Unsworth of late, but the results have been disastrous. The Toffees sit in 16th place in the Premier League, winning just one match across all competitions since the start of October.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The club parted ways with Ronald Koeman following a poor start to the season. Everton invested heavily during the summer, bringing in the likes of Wayne Rooney and Jordan Pickford, but the Merseyside club hasn't even come close to fulfilling expectations.

Allardyce has been a Premier League mainstay for years, managing the likes of Palace, Sunderland, West Ham United and others. He briefly took charge of the England national team as well, winning his only match against Slovakia.

While he's hardly an inspirational choice to become the new manager, the fans appear to have readjusted their priorities at this stage of the season.

Bleacher Report's Matt Jones explained:

The club may have had big aspirations at the start of the season, but after a disastrous European campaign and a poor showing in the league, the focus should now be on avoiding relegation. Allardyce has plenty of experience in that role, and he managed to save a Crystal Palace team in a similar situation last season.