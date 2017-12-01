Jimbo Fisher Reportedly Named Texas A&M HC After 8 Years at FSU

John Raoux/Associated Press

After eight seasons and one national championship, Jimbo Fisher is reportedly leaving Florida State to become the new head football coach at Texas A&M.

According to Wayne E. McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat, Fisher and Texas A&M came to terms Friday.

Fisher, 52, went 83-23 in eight seasons at Florida State. The Seminoles won the 2013 national championship and were ranked in the final AP poll in each of his first seven campaigns. However, things didn't work out this year.

Opening the season as the nation's No. 3 team, Florida State never recovered after losing quarterback Deondre Francois to a knee injury. The Seminoles dropped three of their first four games and started 2-5 before reeling off three wins in their past four games.

The Aggies went hard after Fisher following the firing of Kevin Sumlin, who went 51-26 in six seasons with the program. Sumlin was let go following a 7-5 campaign, his fourth straight year with at least five losses.

Fisher refused to decline speculation he was interested in the Texas A&M job before the Seminoles' season-ending matchup against Louisiana Monroe.

"I never comment on jobs," Fisher told the Jeff Cameron Show.

"My focus right now is winning against ULM and playing our season. I don't get in to the rumors and the rumor mill. If there was ever something to it then at the appropriate time, but right now there's no reason to comment and I'm focused on beating ULM."

The Seminoles will face Louisiana Monroe on Saturday with a bowl berth on the line.

Fisher previously spent time at Auburn (1993-1998) and LSU (2000-06) as an assistant coach, making this a return to the SEC. His annual salary at FSU placed him near the top of all college football coaches, and his hiring is a clear sign that Texas A&M won't settle for being a second-tier school in the conference.