Big Ten Championship 2017: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin TV Info, Odds, Predictions

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Wisconsin Badgers finally have their shot at making the College Football Playoff, but the Ohio State Buckeyes will be looking to crash the party.

Once again, the Big Ten Championship holds massive playoff implications, as we could have an undefeated conference champion making an appearance for the first time.

However, the Badgers have hardly been tested this season, meaning a supremely talented Ohio State team looks to be the favorite in Indianapolis despite entering the game with two losses.

Here, we take a look at latest odds and television information for this clash, as well as three key storylines and predictions on how they will play out. Odds are according to OddsShark.com.

Television Schedule

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

Network: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds

Ohio State: 41/100, -6

Wisconsin: 2/1, +6

Can Hornibrook Make Plays?

Wisconsin's offense is no secret.

Redshirt freshman phenom Jonathan Taylor has racked up 1,806 yards and 13 touchdowns on 258 carries to lead a Badgers ground game that is tied for 17th nationally.

The running back has been so good that he could finish this season with the best freshman production in NCAA history, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Taylor will be Wisconsin's catalyst on Saturday, but Ohio State is likely going to sell out to shut him down. It did the same against Saquon Barkley and Penn State earlier in the year, holding the star to just 44 yards on 21 carries.

However, Akrum Wadley was able to gain 118 yards on 20 carries in an Iowa win over Ohio State, but that was helped greatly by Nate Stanley's five touchdown passes. The question for Saturday will be whether Alex Hornibrook can replicate the same type of passing performance.

The junior has been solid but not great in 2017. He has completed 64 percent of his throws for 2,157 yards, 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. With his top two receivers in Quintez Cephus and Jazz Peavy done for the year, the quarterback has had to rely mostly on star tight end Troy Fumagalli and reserve receiver A.J. Taylor.

Hornibrook has only attempted more than 25 passes once this season and that was a shaky Week 2 outing where he went 16-of-28 for 201 yards for a touchdown and pick against Florida Atlantic. Against the only comparable defense to Ohio State the Badgers faced this season in Michigan, Hornibrook struggled for 9-of-19 passing for 147 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

This game will likely come down to whether Hornibrook can make plays on third down like Stanley did, which could be difficult if Taylor is bottled up on earlier downs. He has not yet proved he can do that against an elite defense so don't bet on a huge game from the lefty.

Barrett's impact

Injuries are nothing new for J.T. Barrett at Ohio State, but the decorated senior has still been able to shine during his four years. He may have to do the same on Saturday.

Despite leaving last week's game against Michigan due to a knee issue, he is likely to take on the Badgers, per ESPN's Dan Murphy.

Dwayne Haskins had 94 yards on 6-of-7 passing in relief against Michigan, but this will be Barrett's offense on Saturday.

Besides, Barrett said this is an ailment he has dealt with since last year, per The Athletic's Ari Wasserman:

If he has been injured all of this time, it has not affected his production.

Barrett has been excellent since an early loss to Oklahoma, throwing 30 touchdowns to just six picks. His dual-threat ability has been on display as well this season with his 672 yards and nine scores.

It could be tough sledding against Wisconsin, the No. 1 rushing defense nationally, but the Buckeyes have a stable of options that can allow them to continue to net just enough yards to set up play-action passes. Freshman J.K. Dobbins has been terrific with 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns, while Mike Weber is averaging 6.5 yards per carry with 10 scores.

Still, Barrett should be able to find enough options in the passing game to hit on big plays despite Wisconsin's third-ranked passing defense. Ohio State has nine players with at least 15 receptions, and five players with at least 300 receiving yards.

It will not be pretty, but Barrett and Ohio State have enough firepower to gradually break down Wisconsin. Assuming the defense does its job, look for the Buckeyes to grind out a Big Ten title.

Who Gets In?

Technically, this game is about winning your conference, but everybody knows it goes beyond that.

With a win, Wisconsin is a lock to make the playoffs, but Ohio State could also sneak in with a win Saturday and some help.

The ACC and SEC champions are locks, and so is Oklahoma with a win. If the Sooners lose, there will be rampant chaos leaving two spots open for several possible candidates, including Ohio State.

However, even with a win on Saturday and no Oklahoma loss, the Buckeyes have a serious shot at crashing the playoff.

The decision for the selection committee would essentially come down to Ohio State and Alabama, who has just one loss but is done for the regular season after losing the SEC West to Auburn. The debate between the two is close.

Ohio State would have the better wins with two top-10 triumphs over Penn State and Wisconsin, but the losses are damning, as ESPN's Ed Burns and Ryen Russillo pointed out:

Alabama's only loss is on the road against No. 2 Auburn, but its best win leaves much to be desired, according to Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove:

The committee this year has seemingly favored good wins over losses. Auburn is ahead of Oklahoma despite having two losses, due mostly to beating the No. 1-ranked teams twice in the last three weeks. Clemson has been in the top four all season despite losing to lowly Syracuse.

Would a win over Wisconsin bolt the Buckeyes four spots? It seems crazy but not impossible. This situation is far too difficult to call right now, but given Ohio State getting in as a one-loss team with no conference championship last season, it could not complain if Alabama did the same.

Statistics are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.