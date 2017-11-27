Arsenal Transfer News: Real Madrid Linked with Alexis Sanchez in Latest Rumours

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Real Madrid could reportedly enter the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in January.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t the Mirror), Real had not planned much in the way of recruitment this winter. However, it is said that could be set to change because they sit eight points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga.

It's reported that Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi is their top target but that Los Blancos are also interested in Sanchez, who could be significantly cheaper given his contract is up in the summer.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on Sunday said he could allow the Chilean to leave if an offer comes in for him, per ESPN FC's Mattias Karen:

Sanchez was sublime last season, bagging 30 goals and 19 assists in all competitions. But this year, he has fallen well short of that kind of form and has just four and three, respectively.

His penalty made the difference in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Burnley on Sunday, but as Football.London's Charles Watts noted, it was not a good showing from the Chilean:

It appears unlikely Sanchez will put pen to paper on a new deal at the Emirates Stadium, so with his form largely failing to impress, it could be worth it for Arsenal to take their final opportunity to cash in on him, even if they would only receive a fraction of his value.

Gunners legend Tony Adams believes the club should sell him, per Goal:

Sanchez moving to Real would have the added bonus of him not joining a direct rival, which is perhaps more important to Arsenal than the money they would receive for him.

Los Blancos find themselves in the unusual position of lacking firepower this season. Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema have been disappointing in La Liga, having scored just two league goals apiece, while Gareth Bale has been injured for much of the campaign.

However, whereas last year Real had Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez to call upon, after their summer departures, manager Zinedine Zidane has had little alternative to his favoured front three.

Despite Sanchez's form, he's a world-class operator and is of the required calibre to hold down a starting berth at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Much might depend on any lingering loyalty he may have to Real's bitter rivals, Barcelona, though, given he played for them for three years before moving to north London in 2014.