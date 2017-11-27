Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Ready to Sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

TF-Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to cash in on star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after his turbulent beginning to the season.

According to Bild (h/t Will Griffee of the MailOnline), the Gabon striker is edging closer to the exit door, with Chelsea and Liverpool said to be two clubs interested in signing him.

Already this season Aubameyang has been suspended by the club, and on Saturday against rivals Schalke 04, he was sent off with the team 4-2 ahead. Having been four goals to the good, Dortmund eventually ended up drawing 4-4.

As noted by Griffee, key figures at Dortmund didn't hold back when they were asked about Aubameyang's conduct in the Revierderby.

The club's legendary goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller said the striker had "done a stupid thing" while his manager Peter Bosz went as far as saying Aubameyang had "ruined everything" by getting sent off.

Saturday's game was an eventful one for the forward, as he'd earlier netted the opening goal of the game:

Aubameyang has established himself as one of the deadliest goalscorers in world football since arriving at Dortmund.

While this campaign has been blemished by some disciplinary issues, the Gabon star has still been prolific. The goal on Saturday was his 11th in the Bundesliga from 12 appearances, while he has struck 56 times in the German top flight over the previous two campaigns.

Evidently, if he was to move on, it'd leave a massive void at the point of the Dortmund attack, as Aubameyang brings deadly finishing and blistering pace.

TF-Images/Getty Images

With that in mind, there'd potentially be a number of clubs ready to snap him up if Dortmund were ready to cash in. As aforementioned, there have been Premier League sides long linked to Aubameyang, whereas the man himself told RMC Sport (h/t Jamie Wright of the MailOnline) he was "disappointed" a move to Real Madrid failed to go through in the summer.

Dortmund have cashed in on many key players in recent years and have done well finding replacements with some savvy recruitment. Indeed, Aubameyang filled the centre-forward berth after the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich.

Even so, there aren't many strikers in the game who can be as devastating as the former Saint-Etienne sharpshooter when he's in full flight. It means Dortmund have a massive decision to make ahead of the January transfer window or at the end of the campaign.