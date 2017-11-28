World Cup Seedings 2018: FIFA Draw Format, Start Time and Schedule

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia takes place in Moscow at the State Kremlin Palace on Friday. Host nation Russia will be in Pot 1 for the draw, along with the seven highest-placed nations in FIFA's rankings.

Here are the schedule details for the draw:

Date: Friday, December 1

Time: 3 p.m GMT, 10 a.m. ET

TV Info: BBC Two, Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: BBC Sport website, fuboTV

Draw

Three other pots of teams will make up the entire draw. FIFA relayed who is in each pot on Twitter:

Goal relayed the official FIFA seedings for each nation.

As each team is drawn, they will go into one of eight groups between A and H. Only Russia already know their Group, with the hosts set to be part of Group A.

A key part of the draw is how it ensures one team from each pot is in every group. It means a team such as England, who are in Pot 2, could draw France, Germany or either one of South American duo Brazil or Argentina.

It's a similar story for 2010 winners Spain, who have been placed in the same pot as the Three Lions. The spread of nations should ensure plenty of tricky fixtures in tough groups.

Teams from outside UEFA can't be drawn together. So Brazil won't be paired in the same group with Argentina.

Several prominent former players, including more than a few World Cup winners, will assist with the mechanics of the draw. FIFA revealed the assistants:

Gordon Banks tended goal for England when the nation won on home soil in 1966. Meanwhile, Laurent Blanc was a rock at the back when France won as host nation in 1998.

Banks has described being asked to help with the draw as "an honour" and "really exciting," per FIFA's official website. Former Manchester United, Villarreal and Atletico Madrid striker and Uruguay international Diego Forlan will also be involved in the draw.

Forlan, Blanc, Banks and Co. will all assist BBC Match of the Day and England legend Gary Lineker. Lineker will be joined by a leading Russian sports journalist:

Once the draw is set, attention will naturally turn to the start of the tournament proper on Thursday, June 14, with Russia in action at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. The top two teams from each group will progress to the last 16.

Germany, winners of the tournament in 2014, will be among the teams to watch, along with a Brazil side who were dominant during qualification. Meanwhile, Spain will also pose a threat, depending on the strength of the group they are in.