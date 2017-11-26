    Report: Jimbo Fisher to Leave FSU, Has Texas A&M Deal After Kevin Sumlin Firing

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 26, 2017

    Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher watches play against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida State won 38-22. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    In a move that could shake up the college football landscape, Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher is reportedly headed to fill the opening at Texas A&M, according to Randy McIlvoy of KPRC.

    There is reportedly a deal in place for Fisher to make at least $7.5 million per year over five seasons.

    The Aggies fired head coach Kevin Sumlin on Sunday after he spent six seasons with the team, per Sam Khan Jr. of ESPN.

    Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reported Sunday that Fisher was the top candidate to replace Sumlin, noting insiders believe he will eventually end up in College Station. He previously worked with Texas A&M athletic director Scott Woodward, and they reportedly still have a good relationship.

    Zwerneman also reported that while Fisher has denied interest in new jobs, his family would be willing to move to a new location.

    On the other hand, Will Brinson of CBS Sports questioned the move:

    While this season hasn't gone as expected for Florida State (5-6) after the Seminoles lost starting quarterback Deondre Francois due to injury, Fisher has a 83-23 record as a head coach, with at least 10 wins in six of eight seasons. He is 5-2 in his career in bowl games, including a win in the 2013 BCS National Championship.

    McIlvoy reported Fisher will remain with the Seminoles for the previously postponed matchup against Louisiana-Monroe set for Saturday, but not through bowl season. 

