Neymar Scores Penalty as PSG Beat Monaco 2-1

Neymar scored a penalty to help Paris Saint-Germain extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to nine points by beating last season's champions AS Monaco 2-1 at the Stade Louis II on Sunday.

The Brazil international struck from the spot in the second half after winning the penalty against Almamy Toure, adding to Edinson Cavani's early goal and giving PSG a 2-0 lead.

Les Parisiens had to hang on late, though, after Monaco loanee Kylian Mbappe deflected Joao Moutinho's free-kick into the net.

Mbappe endured a tough night, missing several chances and not making the most of Neymar's defence-splitting passes, with the Brazilian's vision and technique excellent whenever he dropped off the front into central areas.

The world's most expensive player took his familiar place on the left in a star-studded forward line also featuring Cavani and Mbappe:

Get French Football News relayed the Monaco team, with raiding full-back Djibril Sidibe and creative winger Thomas Lemar notably absent through injury:

Neymar showed off his skills less than two minutes in when he came deep to receive the ball and turned past his marker brilliantly in the middle. The Brazilian then slid a superb pass through for strike partner Mbappe, only for the precocious 18-year-old to hit the side netting, despite rounding goalkeeper Danijel Subasic.

PSG went close again moments later, when Mbappe teed up Cavani, whose flick fell to Draxler. Unfortunately, the Germany international poked wide from close range.

Les Parisiens continued the press, with Neymar often dropping off the front and looking to release runners from deep. Another quality ball over the top from the Brazil international nearly picked out Cavani.

The latter didn't have to wait long to score, though, as he reacted quickest to a clever touch from Draxler to put PSG ahead on 19 minutes.

Neymar has naturally owned the headlines since moving to the French capital in a world-record deal this summer, but ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson suggested he is second-best in this squad:

Star power aside, PSG had done well to create as much as they had against a Monaco side determined to make things difficult for the visitors. The hosts pressed high while also playing close attention to Neymar and Mbappe, with defenders staying particularly tight to both.

They still managed to combine in the 39th minute, but Neymar's chip to the back post was easily blocked after Mbappe had teed him up on the edge of the box.

Mbappe was the creative fulcrum again moments later as he played in Draxler at the end of a lightning break. Monaco had goalkeeper Subasic to thank for clawing the German's effort around the post.

The first half ended in some controversy when Neymar was booked after a coming together with Monaco centre-back Kamil Glik. Neymar appeared to lose his footing as he overran the ball, but the unfortunate challenge was still deemed worthy of a booking.

Neymar should have had his goal minutes into the second half after a superb combination gave him a shooting chance. It began with Neymar playing it to Verratti, who slid a pass through for Mbappe.

The latter passed across to Cavani, who teed up Neymar, but the prolific No. 10's shot smacked off the outside of the post.

PSG were in again seconds later when Neymar skipped free and played Mbappe in behind the Monaco defence. The teenager striker went for a delicate chip Monaco managed to head clear.

Neymar was beginning to take over the game and soon used his nous to turn it permanently in favour of PSG. The ex-Barcelona striker expertly used his body position to draw a foul from Toure, before tucking away the penalty after a stuttered run up.

Neymar would have added two his assists to his night's work, had it not been for the lack of composure in front of goal from Cavani and Mbappe.

First, Neymar once again drifted deep into a central position to slide a delightful pass through for Mbappe. Predictably, the youngster's pace took him clear, but his finishing was yet again wayward.

Goal's Robin Bairner noted how much Mbappe had struggled when through on goal:

Next, Neymar chipped a delicate cross toward an unmarked Cavani, who inexplicably headed wide of the post.

Mbappe's night got worse when he attempted to duck out of the way of Moutinho's free-kick, only for the ball to flick off his back and into the net.

PSG held on to earn the three points their performance deserved.

Neymar had shone whenever he got on the ball in deeper positions. His passing enlivened the game and always made PSG a threat.

Not only can Les Parisiens count on him for goals, but Neymar is likely to emerge as the team's chief source of creativity this season.