Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Julian Draxler Rumours, Marko Grujic Loan Exit

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain winger Julian Draxler is again being linked with a winter move to Liverpool, and a leading French journalist has said the choice will be his if he wants to leave in January. Meanwhile, the agent of Reds midfielder Marko Grujic has announced the player wants to leave on loan.

According to ESPN FC pundit Julien Laurens, Draxler is a leading candidate to leave PSG in order for the club to fall in line with UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations, with Liverpool a plausible destination (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Express):

"Draxler is probably the player with the highest value in that squad along with Angel Di Maria and you could easily see one of them two, plus Lucas Moura, or Hatem Ben Arfa being sold in the winter in January. I think Draxler has a lot of clubs that like him, Liverpool for example.

"It was either PSG or Liverpool when he joined a bit more than a year ago and he chose PSG. So maybe Liverpool is an option for him.

[...]

"I think he will have the choice if he wants to go."

Laurens mentioned a return to Draxler's native Germany with Bayern Munich as another possible winter option, particularly as their veteran wingers Arjen Robben, 33, and Franck Ribery, 34, edge closer to retirement.

Draxler only arrived at the Parc des Princes in January of this year, but the summer arrival of Neymar has increased competition in attack, and manager Unai Emery recently addressed the improvements he needs to make, via Goal:

Neymar's £200 million move has hurt Draxler in more ways than simply providing competition, however. The massive spend means PSG need to balance their books, and his sale is seen as a potential method of doing so, according to Laurens.

The 24-year-old has started in seven of his 11 Ligue 1 outings this season, scoring two goals and recording four assists in 16 total appearances, and Tifo Football showed he still provides value:

But Draxler could fall victim to his own worth, and if Liverpool feel the need to add another elite wide presence to their ranks in the January window, manager Jurgen Klopp—a compatriot of the player—could do a lot worse.

The Premier League outfit would likely be more readily able to spend the necessary sum to sign Draxler than Bayern, and Draxler recently dismissed talk of a return to the Bundesliga, per German outlet DW Sports:

Elsewhere, the representative of Liverpool misfit Grujic, Zoran Stojadinovic, has said the defensive midfielder needs to go out on loan in January, although he'd prefer to remain in England.

Stojadinovic acts as agent for the player after leaving the role of sports director at Grujic's old club Red Star Belgrade, and he told Serbian newspaper Blic of his desire to see the 21-year-old get more minutes (h/t Andy Kelly of the Liverpool Echo):

"Grujic has to go somewhere in January in a loan, in the team where he will play. It must be an English club, so as not to make a mistake like Lazar Markovic did.

[...]

"To return to Grujic, he is very much appreciated in Liverpool and therefore he did not go anywhere because they did not want to let him go. But he needs more minutes in the field and that's why the loan is the best solution for him in January to return to Liverpool after his return to the starting line."

Markovic went on loan to Fenerbahce and Benfica in Turkey and Portugal, respectively, before spending the latter half of last season with Hull City, and he's now attempting to break from Liverpool's reserves into the first team.

Grujic has made one senior start for the Reds this season—in the Carabao Cup—and it seems logical to seek first-team minutes elsewhere in a bid to recapture his former trajectory at Anfield.