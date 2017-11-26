Real Madrid Transfer News: Mauro Icardi Responds to Latest Transfer Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has responded to reported interest from Real Madrid by saying he would not answer the phone if they called.

The Spanish champions are monitoring the Argentinian, who could cost €100 million in January and would be available to play in the Champions League, per Pablo Polo at Marca.

Former AC Milan striker Daniele Massaro has said that Icardi will replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid next year, per Premium Sport (h/t Marca).

Icardi has now had his say, per Sky Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com): "I am relaxed, I am only making the most of the work of the whole team. We are in November and it is still early to talk about transfers. If I'd ever receive a call from Madrid, I wouldn't reply; there are other people in charge of it."

The 24-year-old is enjoying a superb campaign having scored 15 goals in 14 Serie A appearances this season.

Opta show just how impressive Icardi has been during his time at the San Siro:

Former striker Jan Aage Fjortoft said that the Inter star is one of the best goal poachers around:

Icardi was on target again on Saturday, scoring twice as Inter beat Cagliari 3-1 to move top of the Serie A table.

Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade showed how much Icardi's goals have contributed to the cause:

Madrid's forward line, meanwhile, has struggled for goals this season, with Benzema ending his recent goal drought in the 3-2 win over Malaga on Saturday, per Opta:

Cristiano Ronaldo was also on target, but the goal was just his second in La Liga this season while Gareth Bale, who is out injured again, has only scored only twice.

Madrid's top scorers this season in La Liga are Isco and Marco Asensio, who both have four goals each.

Icardi has been so impressive this season it's perhaps no surprise to hear of interest in his services, although his comments suggest it might be difficult to lure him away from Inter.