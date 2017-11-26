Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Scouting Adam Masina, Latest Rumours

Mario Carlini / Iguana Press/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly scouting left-back Adam Masina of Serie A side Bologna. Spurs are running the rule over Masina at a time when rumours Danny Rose will leave the club continue to grow.

Masina has been watched by Tottenham's scouts recently, as he is one of Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino's targets for the January transfer window, according to Tom Hopkinson of the Daily Mirror.

Hopkinson also noted how Masina only has 18 months remaining on his contract, meaning Spurs could sign him for a reduced fee. However, La Liga side Sevilla are also keen on the defender.

Doing their research on Masina is one way Spurs are preparing for Rose's possible exit, per Hopkinson.

The situation involving Rose is becoming increasingly fraught. He was left out of Tottenham's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

It was the second league game in a row Rose was left out of the squad, per Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News. Premier League rivals Manchester United are known admirers of Rose, and they "continue to monitor developments," per Kelly.

When fit and in form, Rose is an accomplished defender who also offers a useful attacking outlet going forward thanks to his pace and energy. However, Spurs are well-equipped to let the 27-year-old move on, thanks to their strength in depth at full-back.

Ben Davies has played most often while Rose has remained on the fringes of the starting XI this season. The Wales international has impressed, helping himself to a pair of goals and two assists in the league.

Davies is far from the only talented full-back on Tottenham's books. Kieran Trippier has successfully replaced Kyle Walker on the right after the latter joined Manchester City during the summer transfer window.

Summer import Serge Aurier has joined Kyle Walker-Peters to give Pochettino an embarrassment of riches at both full-back spots.

It means he could afford to indulge United if the Red Devils maintain their interest in Rose. It's likely they will, since Jack Wilson of the Daily Express reported how "United boss Jose Mourinho made Rose one of his main targets and the lure of the Special One is one of the key factors behind the player's desire to sign."

However, Wilson also noted how Tottenham will be reluctant to countenance a sale in January, meaning Rose likely won't be allowed to leave until next summer.

Keeping Rose for the remainder of the season would make sense since he is the only natural left-back in reserve of Davies.

Yet the more Pochettino's side copes without him, the more Spurs may start to think they can sell Rose sooner than expected, especially if the north London club pre-empts his departure by moving for Masina during the winter window.