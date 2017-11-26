Lionel Messi Unsure If He and Cristiano Ronaldo Could Be Good Friends

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has spoken about his relationship with rival Cristiano Ronaldo, telling reporters he's unsure whether he and the Real Madrid star will ever be friends.

As reported by Marca's J. I. Gallardo and Luis F. Rojo (via Marc Mayo), he was asked about earlier comments from Ronaldo, who suggested the two could become friends at some point in the future. He wasn't sure whether the two come in contact enough for that to happen, however:

"I don't know if we will be. Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other. We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that's the only time we speak. Everything is fine, but our lives don't cross over very often."

The two have been fierce rivals since Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2009, putting the two best forwards in the sport in the same league.

They've dominated football's single-season awards since, with no other player winning the Ballon d'Or, and guided their respective teams to a combined six UEFA Champions League trophies since the 2008-09 season.

While their rivalry has never been a particularly bitter one―the two rarely make negative comments about each other―fans and pundits routinely pit them against one another, comparing their respective achievements and impact on the game.

The two have always been very cordial when they do meet at award ceremonies, and there was this touching moment between Messi and Ronaldo's son in 2015:

Messi and Ronaldo are unlikely to become friends while their careers are still ongoing―especially given the historic rivalry Barcelona and Real have―but both appear open to the suggestion of changing that once they decide to hang up their boots.