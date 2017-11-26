Liverpool Transfer News: Latest on Julian Draxler Rumours, Arsenal Battle

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool are once again being linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler, with the latest rumours suggesting the Reds and Arsenal will battle it out for the German in January.

According to John Richardson of the Mirror, PSG have informed Premier League clubs the former Wolfsburg man is up for sale, as the club seeks ways to comply with financial fair play regulations following a summer of heavy spending.

The report points at Draxler as the most likely man to be sacrificed, noting his supposed inability to earn a starting role behind the attacking trio of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

It's worth noting he has been a regular part of the rotation this season, moving into a midfield role. He has mostly played as a winger for the German national team but has more than held his own in central midfield in the French capital. Draxler is a starter for PSG at this point―just not at his preferred position.

L'Equipe (h/t Metro) previously reported PSG have reached out to the Gunners regarding a possible loan deal, and sports writer Sam McGuire implored the Reds to entertain such an offer:

The 24-year-old remains a special talent, evidenced by his massive role in the German national team setup and success on the club level. He hasn't set a foot wrong yet in Paris and was a smash hit until the arrival of Neymar and the subsequent reshuffling of the squad.

Injuries have been an issue for Draxler, who has already missed plenty of time during his young career. He's been mostly healthy since moving to Ligue 1, however, and the prolonged spell on the pitch has only boosted his value.

Draxler has so far maintained he has no intention of leaving, but FFP is a major factor in PSG's decision. The club spent big on both Mbappe and Neymar, and finding ways to balance the books could prove tricky.

As shared by ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson, multiple recent reports indicate Nike are doing their best to help out:

Selling a star player is usually the easiest way to ease FFP pressure, as the move both brings in additional funds and takes wages off the books. Add in Draxler's high value due to his young age, and it's easy to see why these rumours have persisted.

Draxler has found his spot in the squad as a starter, despite persistent claims, but Les Parisiens are expected to add another specialised central midfielder in the near future. When they do, Draxler could become expendable as one of the many members of a stacked group of forwards.

Liverpool also have plenty of speedy wingers and forwards to call on, and one has to wonder whether manager Jurgen Klopp would opt to spend big on the German in January when his squad has more pressing needs―particularly in central midfield.

Arsenal seems a more logical fit, especially if the club can't agree to a new contract with Alexis Sanchez.