Arsenal Transfer News: New Thomas Lemar, Mesut Ozil January Rumours

Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press

Arsenal are once again being linked with Monaco's Thomas Lemar, with the latest rumours saying the Gunners are planning a January bid well below the £90 million offer they made in August. Meanwhile, Barcelona could bid £16 million for pending free agent Mesut Ozil.

According to Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday, Arsenal are looking to add a director of football, who could help them land prime transfer targets like Lemar. Barcelona's Raul Sanllehi, who has been linked with Manchester City, is a candidate to take the job in north London.

He could help the club make their move for Lemar after negotiations fell through in August, but according to Draper, the Gunners' next offer won't come even close to the £90 million they bid in the summer.

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

That figure took into account the added £60 million the club was expected to receive in the sale of Alexis Sanchez to City. With that money no longer on the table, and Lemar struggling in the new season, Arsenal hope to land their man for less.

Earlier this month, MailOnline's Sami Mokbel reported the Gunners had ended their interest in the France international altogether. The report noted manager Arsene Wenger was instead looking at Lyon's Nabil Fekir and City's Raheem Sterling.

Meanwhile, Draper also elaborated on Barcelona's supposed interest in Ozil, reporting the Catalans could make a £16 million offer in January to facilitate an immediate transfer, rather than sign the German on a free transfer and wait until summer.

The Sun also reported on the links:

Barcelona has emerged as something of a shock suitor for the former Real Madrid man, who still hasn't signed a new contract with Arsenal and seems likely to leave the club in 2018. The Catalans have no real midfield needs and don't play with a classic conductor in midfield, but speculation has nonetheless been rife.

Most of the speculation has been driven by the Catalan media, but even they have found it hard to agree of late, per Sport Witness:

The 29-year-old ranks among the best passers in the sport, and Barcelona have long been known for their ability to keep the ball within the team, so one has to assume he should be able to fit in.

A £16 million bid seems fair for a player set to become a free agent, and it's hard to see the Gunners pass up such an opportunity to unload the player to a foreign club, rather than risk him moving to a direct rival.