Barcelona vs. Murcia: 2017 Spanish Copa Del Rey Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Info

Ferran Viros/Associated Press

Barcelona will have a three-goal buffer entering the return leg of their Copa del Rey tie with Murcia on Wednesday, with the second match taking place at the Catalans' iconic Camp Nou stadium.

Manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to rotate his squad and rely on some of his fringe players, knowing Murcia don't present much of a threat at this stage of the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming cup clash.

Date: Wednesday, November 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Camp Nou

TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BeIN Sports Connect, fubo.tv

Preview

The Copa del Rey format, which sees matches played out over two legs far earlier than most major cup tournaments in Europe, often sees one-sided ties played out between Spain's elite and the rest of the clubs before the turn of the year.

Things are no different for Barcelona this year, and after a routine 3-0 win in Murcia, the Blaugrana are expected to roll to another easy victory against the club from the third tier.

Ferran Viros/Associated Press

Los Pimentoneros have fallen on some hard times in the last decade after spending much of their existence as a club moving between La Liga and the Segunda Division. However, they've won their last two matches in the league and find themselves battling for promotion, so they have no reason to field their best players in this tie.

Here's a look at the highlights from the first leg, with goals from Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and Jose Arnaiz:

Arnaiz made his first start for Barcelona in that match after a fine run with Barca B, per MailOnline's Pete Jenson, and he's expected to feature again on Wednesday. Deulofeu and Alcacer are also likely to see plenty of minutes, along with depth players such as Jasper Cillessen, Carles Alena and Lucas Digne.

Fans will keep a close eye on Arnaiz and Alena in particular, as both rank among the team's best prospects. The La Masia youth system and Barcelona's other programs have not produced a great homegrown talent in some time, but these two have the potential to change that.

Ferran Viros/Associated Press

Playing with a lead is always easier, especially when the three-goal buffer was put together away from home. Expect the Blaugrana to cruise to another easy win in front of their own fans at the Camp Nou.

Prediction: Barcelona 5-0 Murcia