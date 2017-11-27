College Football Playoff Standings 2017: Week 14 Rankings & Bowl Projections

4 of 5

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Dec. 29

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: Georgia vs. Washington

Of the 12 spots in the New Year's Six bowls, 11 have already been claimed—Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin and the AAC champion are all but certainly getting in. The one wild card is the spot currently held by 10-2 Washington.

Between the Huskies obliterating Washington State in the Apple Cup and Notre Dame losing to Stanford, expect Washington to move slightly ahead of the Fighting Irish in the next installment of the CFP rankings. Beyond that, the other two candidates for this spot are TCU and Stanford, but both would likely fall behind Washington with losses in their respective conference championships.

Dec. 30

Capital One Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Ohio State

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl: USC vs. UCF

Our projections for these two games haven't changed since Nov. 11, but they are nowhere close to set in stone, as all four teams will partake in conference championship week. Given our long-expected outcomes of wins for USC and UCF and losses for Miami and Ohio State in those games, though, this is likely where they would land.

Miami vs. Ohio State would get billed as the top game of the day because of the championship history of both programs and the mandatory flashbacks to the 2003 Fiesta Bowl. But after so many weeks of projecting a USC vs. UCF showdown, that's the one I'm more excited to watch.

If UCF can maintain its ridiculous scoring pace in a win over a Pac-12 champion with a legitimate case for the playoff, it would be huge. Not just for Scott Frost. And not just for a program that went 0-12 two seasons ago. It would be huge for next year's top Group of Five teams by giving legitimacy to the argument that these smaller schools deserve a look for a spot at the big boys' table if and when they go undefeated.

Jan. 1

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Alabama vs. Penn State

For what is probably the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff, Alabama is not projected to partake in the national semifinals. That can still change with an upset or two in the Big Ten and Big 12 conference championships, but there will be no room at the inn for the Crimson Tide if both Oklahoma and Wisconsin win.

Even if one of those teams loses, though, it's entirely possible that the combination of Alabama's mediocre strength of schedule and its poor play against Auburn would result in the selection committee taking a two-loss champion ahead of the Crimson Tide. We'll see how it all plays out, but it does appear that a non-playoff spot in the New Year's Six is the most likely outcome.

Their projected opponent would be another major test for the defense. Penn State has averaged 61 points over its last two games and scored at least 35 in five of its last six. Against a team like UCF or Washington, Saquon Barkley would probably sit out the Nittany Lions' bowl game in preparation (preservation) for the NFL draft. Given the opportunity to beat Alabama, though, perhaps he risks injury for the chance to become even more of a legend in State College.