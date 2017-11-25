Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Real Madrid are reportedly planning an £80 million summer move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, while Newcastle United are said to want Luke Shaw on loan.

Zinedine Zidane wants to bring in Martial, having missed out on Kylian Mbappe last summer, as he seeks to inject some youth into an ageing front line, according to Steve Bates at the Sunday Mirror.

Martial has struggled to force his way into the starting lineup under Jose Mourinho this season but is starting to earn the trust of his manager, per football writer Liam Canning:

Martial's pace and skill on the ball are his major strengths, but he is also versatile and able to play out wide or centrally as well as being a strong finisher.

Telegraph Football show just how effective he has been this season:

The 21-year-old does not appear to have the full trust of Mourinho yet, but he has certainly started to show the quality he is capable of on a more consistent basis.

Martial has said he is happy at the club but does want to play more, per SFR Sport (h/t Rob Dawson at ESPN FC).

Mourinho will be hoping Martial can maintain his current trajectory, although if he does find himself struggling for game time again, that could leave United vulnerable to an approach from Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Rafael Benitez is keen to bring in Shaw on a temporary deal in January, with the defender "desperate for regular Premier League football," per the Sunday Mirror's John Richardson.

Shaw is yet to make a single start for United this season, and he currently looks to have little future at the club.

Canning fears for Shaw's United career:

The defender appears unable to convince Mourinho that he deserves any playing time with former winger Ashley Young having emerged as the club's first-choice left-back this season.

Writer Musa Okwonga has said it is a difficult situation:

Per Jack Otway at the Daily Express, Tottenham Hotspur defender left-back Danny Rose wants to move to Manchester United, although any deal may have to wait until the summer.

Any move for Rose would surely spell the end of Shaw's United career, although it will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old will be allowed to move on loan in January in a bid to reignite his career.