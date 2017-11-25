Chelsea Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Willian and Jack Butland

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Willian has said he wants to "play more games and win more trophies" with Chelsea, while the Blues are said to be ready to renew interest in goalkeeper Jack Butland.

Manchester United are keen to sign Willian, and there is also interest from China, ahead of the January transfer window, according to James Cambridge at the Daily Express.

However, the Brazilian has said how happy he is at Chelsea after making his 200th appearance during the club's 4-0 UEFA Champions League win over Qarabag on Wednesday.

He said: "It's a big honour for me to make 200 appearances for Chelsea, a big club. I'm really happy about that. It's gone quickly. Already I've been here for four years and I have many great memories. I've won two Premier League titles and one League Cup, and now I hope to play more games and win more trophies."

Willian has made just six Premier League starts this season but is still proving his worth to the Blues, according to Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

The 29-year-old came on and scored Chelsea's equaliser against Liverpool on Saturday as the champions rescued a point at Anfield in a 1-1 draw.

Opta showed how quickly Willian had made his presence felt:

The Brazilian has had a reduced role this season at Chelsea but has certainly proved he remains a crucial part of the squad capable of making an important contribution to the campaign.

Manager Antonio Conte has already made his frustration at the club's lack of transfer activity well known, making it unlikely he will allow a key player to leave, particularly midway through the season.

One player who could arrive is Butland with the club eyeing the Stoke City goalkeeper as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois should he depart Stamford Bridge, per Simon Jones for the Mail on Sunday.

Courtois' current deal expires in 2019, and he is wanted by both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. While Stoke would be reluctant to sell Butland, Chelsea may be able to land the 24-year-old if they were to pay more than £30 million.

Conte has said Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but the Belgian international's future at the club is unclear as he turned down a new contract in May, per Matt Law at the Telegraph.

Courtois has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League, but Butland has emerged as one of the brightest prospects.

WhoScored.com show how Butland has already made an impression on the top flight:

Courtois' refusal to extend his contract means his future at Chelsea is uncertain, and with his contract set to expire in 2019, the club may opt to cash in if they cannot agree a new deal.