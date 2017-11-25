Bayern Munich Transfer News: Sandro Wagner Fee a Problem

TF-Images/Getty Images

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has admitted Sandro Wagner's potential transfer from Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim in the January transfer window is being held up by a disagreement over the fee.

Hoeness was blunt when asked about the state of negotiations, per Mark Lovell of ESPN FC: "It's all about the transfer fee—and I am told we are currently miles apart. At the moment it looks like our hopes have been dashed."

Hoeness' bleak take on the situation comes on the heels of both Bayern and Hoffenheim confirming talks had taken place over a deal involving Wagner.

Earlier this month, Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann told German publication Kicker (h/t ESPN FC's Stephan Uersfeld) Wagner is close to rejoining former club Bayern.

Last week, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic revealed good talks had been held between the two clubs, per RNZ (h/t Uersfeld). Salihamidzic appeared more confident than Hoeness, so there could still be room for a deal to be struck.

Lovell noted how Germany international Wagner is valued at more than €10 million. It's a fee well within Bayern's budget, but one the club may baulk at paying for a player who would surely be a backup at the Allianz Arena.

After all, Robert Lewandowski still leads the line for Die Roten. Lewandowski has remained in peak form, despite Bayern switching from Carlo Ancelotti to Jupp Heynckes in the dugout this season.

To underline Lewandowski's enduring quality, the Poland international recently became just the second player to reach 50 goals in 2017, per Bundesliga English:

If Wagner were to sign for Bayern, he would likely be seen as cover for Lewandowski. The 29-year-old target man would be unlikely to play alongside a free-scoring No. 9 like Lewandowski.

The former Borussia Dortmund man's presence means Bayern should naturally exercise some caution about the level of investment they make in Wagner.