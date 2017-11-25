Real Madrid Transfer News: Inter Director Dismisses Mauro Icardi Exit Rumours

Fabio Murru/Associated Press

Inter Milan director of sport Piero Ausilio has become the latest Nerazzurri to dismiss rumours linking star striker Mauro Icardi with a move to Real Madrid or Chelsea.

Speculation involving the Argentinian has been rife since AC Milan legend-turned-pundit Daniele Massaro weighed in on Icardi's future, boldly telling Premium Sport (h/t Calciomercato, via Edu Herrero of AS) he'll move to the Spanish capital to replace Karim Benzema next season.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

Coach Luciano Spalletti has already dismissed the speculation, per Marca, and Calciomercato.com's Fabrizio Romano reported Inter are preparing a new contract to fend off any interest. Ausilio has now also had his say, per Premium Sport (via Calciomercato):

"Icardi wants to stay at Inter for very long time, we have a long-term project with him and figures prove we made a good investment when we signed him. There is no reason to add a new release clause, he wants to stay here."

Per the report, Icardi's contract contains a release clause of €110 million (roughly £98.4 million), valid only for foreign clubs.

Luca Bruno/Associated Press

The 24-year-old striker has been Inter's top attacking option since moving to the Italian fashion capital in 2013. He finished the 2016-17 season with 24 goals in Serie A and is on schedule to do even better this year, as the Nerazzurri are surging.

As shared by Chloe Beresford of The Sportsman, he was on point yet again during Saturday's match against Cagliari:

Icardi has sublime instincts in the box and is a natural finisher, but he's so much more than a classic poacher. The former Sampdoria man moves well in the open space and can hold his own in the air, making him a nightmare to defend.

While he's not the greatest passer―arguably Benzema's best quality―Icardi does most of the things you want from a striker, and he has the uncanny ability of always being in the right place at the right time.

He's of extreme importance to Inter, who have struggled for years but are finally making another run at the Serie A title. Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi, who has never hidden the fact he's an Inter fan, urged the club to make a move impossible as soon as they can:

Release clauses always complicate matters for selling teams, but Icardi hasn't given any indication he's looking for a move, and €110 million would be a very steep fee, even for Real. Inter are unlikely to negotiate that fee down, unless the forward specifically asks for a transfer.