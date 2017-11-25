PSG Transfer News: Haten Ben Arfa Linked with Premier League Return

BERTRAND GUAY/Getty Images

Leicester City are reportedly considering making a move for Paris Saint-Germain outcast Hatem Ben Arfa in the January transfer window. Foxes manager Claude Puel is a known admirer of the player and could be ready to bring the former Newcastle United ace back to the Premier League.

MailOnline's Laurie Whitwell reported how Les Parisiens would consider loaning out the 30-year-old.

Per Whitwell, "Ben Arfa will have six-months left on wages of £100,000 in January and Puel would like to investigate whether an agreement can be reached that sees Leicester pay a percentage until next summer."



This isn't the first time Ben Arfa has been linked with Leicester recently. Earlier this month, Steve Goodman of The Sun reported the winger is set for a switch to the King Power Stadium.

Goodman relayed comments from Puel praising Ben Arfa's qualities and talking up a potential bid this winter: "Hatem is someone I appreciate equally as a player and a person. For me it's important right now to really get to know my squad, and then I can turn to the transfer window."

Puel worked with Ben Arfa at OGC Nice in 2015, when the versatile attacking midfielder enjoyed a career-best campaign.

Ben Arfa may have been at his most productive on Puel's watch, but he has found life tougher during his time at PSG. Back in September, French publication L'Equipe (h/t Joe Miles of The Sun) was being left to train with the reserves.

This came after a previous report from L'Equipe (h/t ESPN FC's Ian Holyman) detailing how Ben Arfa's agents had been told their client is free to leave the Ligue 1 club by sporting director Antero Henrique.

Ben Arfa is still a PSG player but remains on the fringes of the first team. He has made just three appearances, all coming in the Coupe de France, where he has scored three goals.

Those goals are evidence of Ben Arfa's talent going forward. Yet PSG's squad is far from short of match-winners in the final third.

Not only do Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe form the most dynamic front three on the continent, but the prolific trio is also backed up by Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore. Brazilian winger Lucas Moura is also available to provide pace and goals from wide areas.

It's difficult to see how Ben Arfa will be able to emerge from this logjam and play more often for Les Parisiens.

Ben Arfa's trickery, vision and flair would all be assets for the Foxes. Yet PSG manager Unai Emery has little room or need for the creative midfielder.

Getting part or all of Ben Arfa's wages off the books in January would be a smart way for PSG to streamline their squad. It would also make things easier for Emery, who already faces a challenge trying to keep so many talented international stars involved and happy.