Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Danny Rose and Matteo Darmian Rumours

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has reportedly told friends he wants to move to Manchester United, while Matteo Darmian's agent has said he "has not heard from anybody" regarding a potential transfer.

Rose is keen to leave Mauricio Pochettino's side, and although Chelsea are also interested, he would prefer a move north, according to Jack Wilson at the Daily Express.

However, Spurs are said to not be prepared to sell Rose until next summer.

Rose was left out of the Tottenham squad for the north London derby against Arsenal. He said he was "fuming" at the decision but had not fallen out with his manager over his omission, per Andrew Dickson at Sky Sports.

Pochettino has since said he was "surprised" by Rose's comments and "doesn't care" if he was angry at being left out, per Paul MacInnes at the Guardian.

If Rose is not going to feature in Pochettino's plans, the club may well be tempted to cash in on him during the January window with United in clear need of a reliable and quality left-back.

Darmian's agent, Tullio Tinti, meanwhile, has played down reports of interest from Serie A sides Roma, Napoli and Inter Milan.

The defender is reportedly frustrated over a lack of playing time, but his agent said there have been no talks with other clubs.

According to Pagine Romaniste (h/t Football Italia), Tinti said: "There is nothing on the market, it’s too early. I haven’t heard from anybody."

Darmian is a versatile defender, able to play on either flank, but has made just two Premier League starts this season, despite the club being without an established left-back.

The 27-year-old does appear to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, and if a Serie A side were to offer him a return to Italy, the club may well be willing to let him leave.