Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest Cristiano Ronaldo and Leonardo Bonucci Rumours

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held "secret talks" about leaving Real Madrid, while AC Milan could look to sell Leonardo Bonucci to los Blancos when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Portuguese has been examining his options and found that Paris Saint-Germain would be happy to bring him to Ligue 1 if he desires, according to Diario Gol (h/t Jack Rathborn at the Mirror).

Ronaldo is unhappy with this wages at the Santiago Bernabeu and is also "dissatisfied by his side's willingness to flirt with Neymar."

The 32-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the season, with Real Madrid off the pace in La Liga and beaten to spot in UEFA Champions League Group H by Tottenham Hotspur.

WhoScored.com highlight how Ronaldo has not been his usual prolific self in front of goal:

Real Madrid are interested in Neymar but will not try to sign the Brazilian until the summer of 2019, per Jose Felix Diaz at Marca.

Ronaldo's current deal at Madrid runs until 2021, but he has said he does not want to sign a new contract with the club, per beIN Sports (via Goal).

The Madrid star said last summer that he wanted to leave, as he was upset over allegations of "tax fraud," per Dan Roan at BBC Sport.

Although Ronaldo opted to stay at Madrid, speculation over his future has continued and may well persist, particularly if the club relinquish their Liga title and opt to spend big next summer.

Bonucci, meanwhile, could arrive as AC Milan may sell for financial reasons, according to OK Diario (h/t Joe Short at the Daily Express).

Milan spent heavily in the summer but are struggling in Serie A and may miss out on a lucrative place in next season's Champions League.

Therefore, the club could look to recoup the £35.7 million they spent on bringing Bonucci from Juventus to Milan in the summer.

The defender has not had quite the impact expected at San Siro, with Milan down in eighth place having conceded 18 goals in 13 games.

Bonucci was sent off in the 0-0 draw with Genoa in October for an elbow on Aleandro Rosi that saw him handed a two-match suspension.

Sports journalist Nima Tavallaey said it was an example of why he should not have been handed the captain's armband:

AC Milan's signing of Bonucci was widely seen as being a huge coup, but it has not worked out that way as yet for player or club.

Madrid, meanwhile, have looked vulnerable at the back this season and could be tempted to strengthen defensively if a player of the calibre of Bonucci became available.