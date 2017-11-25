    Chip Kelly Reportedly Finalizing Contract to Become UCLA Head Coach

    Adam Wells
November 25, 2017

    San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly speaks at a news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Chip Kelly is reportedly on the verge of returning to the Pac-12 as head coach of the UCLA Bruins.

    Per Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the Bruins are working to finalize a deal with Kelly, and the agreement is expected to come before the end of the weekend.

    Kelly has been connected to UCLA and Florida in recent weeks, though Pat Forde of Yahoo Sports reported Friday that Florida had moved on from the 54-year-old in search of its next head coach.

    The Bruins fired Jim Mora on Sunday, one day after a 28-23 loss against USC. He spent six seasons at UCLA and compiled a 46-30 record and four straight bowl appearances from 2012 to 2015.

    Kelly made his name in the Pac-12 at the University of Oregon after he was hired as offensive coordinator in 2007. He took over for Mike Bellotti in 2009 and led the Ducks to a 46-7 record in four seasons, including three straight Pac-12 titles from 2009 to 2011.

    After leaving Oregon following the 2012 season, Kelly spent four seasons in the NFL as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. He went 28-35 with one playoff appearance in 2013.

