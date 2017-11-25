    Manchester United Transfer News: Latest on Henrikh Mkhitaryan Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 25, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on November 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has criticised Henrikh Mkhitaryan's displays in recent matches amid speculation he may be set to return to Borussia Dortmund.

    The Armenian has struggled for form in recent weeks, and Mourinho was asked about his slump on Friday ahead of Saturday's meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion. In classic style, the United boss did not mince his words in assessment of the player.

    "I was not happy with his last performances," said Mourinho, per Simon Stone of BBC Sport. "It's not one or two, I am talking about three, four or five. He started well this season but his performance levels, goalscoring, assists, high pressing, bringing the team with him as number 10, were decreasing step by step."

    Manchester United's Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan (2R) shakes hands with Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho as he leaves the pitch during the UEFA Europa League final football match Ajax Amsterdam v Manchester United on May 24,
    JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/Getty Images

    According to Stone, Dortmund have made it known they would be willing to bring the 28-year-old back to the club if there was an opportunity. United signed Mkhitaryan from BVB in the summer of 2016.

    As noted by James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the playmaker has been absent for the last two United matches:

    Mkhitaryan's first season at United was mixed, with a slow start eventually giving way to some signs of promise late in the campaign. And in the early weeks of 2017-18, he appeared to have hit top gear.

    Indeed, Mkhitaryan was sensational playing off the right flank, as he'd provide a dynamic and creative edge in support of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba. But those lofty standards he set initially have not been met for a while, prompting Mourinho to look at other options on that side of the field.

    Journalist Liam Canning was glad to see Mourinho address the issue of the Armenian's stuttering form:

    The manager will hope his words can prompt a reaction from someone who has so much to offer when he's at his best. 

    There aren't many players in the game capable of blending speed, technical quality and excellent decision making as well as Mkhitaryan. When he's in form, he leads counter attacks, slaloms past challenges and makes tangible contributions in terms of goals and assists.

    Dortmund are said to be keen on bringing Mkhitaryan back to the club.TF-Images/Getty Images

    Mourinho does have other options in the form of Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata to play out on that side, although neither have as much to offer as an on-it Mkhitaryan. 

    Still, football writer Tom McDermott doesn't see a path back into Mourinho's plans for the player after the manager's latest comments:

    As noted by Stone, Dortmund have brought back key players in recent years following high-profile departures. Mario Gotze rejoined the club having struggled at Bayern Munich, whereas Shinji Kagawa went back having failed to adapt to English football during his stint at United.

    There are a lot of matches for United to negotiate before the end of the year, with the team seeking to make progress in the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup. Mkhitaryan will surely get chances as a result, and after this stinging criticism from his manager, it feels imperative that he seizes them.  

