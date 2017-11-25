Arsenal Transfer News: Barcelona to Offer Mesut Ozil Huge Deal in Latest Rumours

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly ready to offer Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil a weekly wage of £350,000 to lure him to the Camp Nou.

According to John Cross of the Daily Mirror, the Blaugrana are serious about signing the German and want to beat Manchester United to his signature. Ozil's Arsenal contract is set to expire at the end of the campaign, meaning Barcelona can discuss a deal with the player from January.

"The Spanish giants are interested in signing the Arsenal star, who is out of contract at the end of the season and could command a huge payday next summer," Cross noted.

Additionally, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on Friday dismissed suggestions Ozil has already agreed terms with La Liga's leaders.

"No," he said when asked whether a deal had been reached, per Rory O'Callaghan of Sky Sports. "What kind of control can I have over that [speculation]? All these people have agents who can talk to anybody. That doesn't disturb people. That happens all through their career."

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

It would be fascinating to see Ozil move to Barcelona, as his qualities align well with the Blaugrana's ethos. Grup 14's Rafael Hernandez believes signing the playmaker would be worth the risk for the Catalans:

While there have been many times during his Arsenal career when the midfielder has shown major inconsistencies, he could thrive in the right type of setup.

Ozil is a unique footballer. He is so graceful in possession, as he's able to drop a shoulder to find space, wriggle away from challenges and bring team-mates into the game. Additionally, he has the vision and passing range to prise open packed defences.

For alert attackers with canny movement, the German must be a joy to play with. Opta stats suggest he has been one of the most creative players in the Premier League since arriving in English football in 2013 (h/t Goal):

It would be intriguing to see where Ozil would fit in at Barcelona if he were to move to the club. While manager Ernesto Valverde has tinkered with the team's system since arriving in the summer, they typically line up in a 4-3-3.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

For Ozil, a natural No. 10, that may be something of a concern. However, if he were in the XI alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, some tremendous attacking patterns would follow.

As WhoScored.com highlighted in October, Ozil showed he's got what's required to thrive in La Liga during his time with Real Madrid:

He worked under Jose Mourinho in the Spanish capital, and the prospect of linking up with the Portuguese again could appeal to Ozil. At the hub of the United side, the playmaker could do some serious damage.

But for players in Ozil's mould, there can't be many more appealing outfits to play for than Barcelona. And if the club is willing to pay him such a remarkable amount to don the Blaugrana colours, then the Camp Nou is surely his most likely destination.