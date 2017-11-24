    Douglas Costa to Join Juventus on Permanent Transfer for €46 Million

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2017

    TURIN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 22: Douglas Costa of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League group D match between Juventus and FC Barcelona at Juventus Stadium on November 22, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
    Michael Steele/Getty Images

    Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Douglas Costa's loan move to Juventus will become a permanent deal.

    "Costa joined Juventus on loan last summer," he said at the club's annual general meeting, per Goal. "At the same time he will definitively join Juventus next summer for €46 million (£41 million) overall."

    As noted in the report, Juventus paid an initial €6 million (£5.3 million) to take the winger on a temporary basis.

    Even though Juventus appear set to make this loan deal a permanent one, they'll be hoping to see a little more from Costa if they're to get their money's worth.

    So far the Brazil international has started just five of Juventus' 13 Serie A matches, as Massimiliano Allegri often prefers the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi on the flanks.

    Costa will want to see more action in Juve colours.
    Costa will want to see more action in Juve colours.Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

    Still, when he has featured in recent weeks the on-loan Bayern man has provided a spark, and he was given a starting berth in the 0-0 draw with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Selecao Brasileira account suggested it was long overdue:

    When he's at full fight Costa can be a devastating footballer, and clearly Juve believe he can have a massive impact in the long term in Turin.

    Up against sides that are sitting deep, the Brazilian can provide a crucial penetrative edge from the flanks, as he's able to take on opponents and open up defences. Additionally, should Juve opt to play on the counter-attack, the blistering pace Costa possesses is such an asset.

    Now 27, the Brazilian should be in the peak years of his career. If he can find an extra level of consistency then he is potentially one of the most effective wingers in world football. For the sum aforementioned, the Italian champions have the right to hold Costa to those high standards.

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Messi Avoids Questions Over His Future

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Man Utd's Carrick Reveals Heart Scare

      Matt Jones
      via Bleacher Report
      World Football logo
      World Football

      We Need Culture Shift, Not Just Laces, for Players to Come Out

      Liam Rosenior
      via the Guardian
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Football Unites for Rainbow Laces Campaign

      Sky Sports
      via Sky Sports