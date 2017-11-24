Douglas Costa to Join Juventus on Permanent Transfer for €46 Million

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that Douglas Costa's loan move to Juventus will become a permanent deal.

"Costa joined Juventus on loan last summer," he said at the club's annual general meeting, per Goal. "At the same time he will definitively join Juventus next summer for €46 million (£41 million) overall."

As noted in the report, Juventus paid an initial €6 million (£5.3 million) to take the winger on a temporary basis.

Even though Juventus appear set to make this loan deal a permanent one, they'll be hoping to see a little more from Costa if they're to get their money's worth.

So far the Brazil international has started just five of Juventus' 13 Serie A matches, as Massimiliano Allegri often prefers the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernardeschi on the flanks.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Still, when he has featured in recent weeks the on-loan Bayern man has provided a spark, and he was given a starting berth in the 0-0 draw with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. The Selecao Brasileira account suggested it was long overdue:

When he's at full fight Costa can be a devastating footballer, and clearly Juve believe he can have a massive impact in the long term in Turin.

Up against sides that are sitting deep, the Brazilian can provide a crucial penetrative edge from the flanks, as he's able to take on opponents and open up defences. Additionally, should Juve opt to play on the counter-attack, the blistering pace Costa possesses is such an asset.

Now 27, the Brazilian should be in the peak years of his career. If he can find an extra level of consistency then he is potentially one of the most effective wingers in world football. For the sum aforementioned, the Italian champions have the right to hold Costa to those high standards.